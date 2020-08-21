Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Judge allows North Dakota to pursue DAPL policing reimbursement

Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota (Photo by Kolby KickingWoman, File)

The Associated Press

A lawsuit by the state seeks to recover more than $38M from the monthslong pipeline protests

James MacPherson
Associated Press 

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota may move forward with efforts to recoup the money it spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, a federal judge has ruled. 

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor this week denied the federal government's motion to dismiss North Dakota's lawsuit seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages the state claimed from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.

The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, and a hearing on the government's request to dismiss it was held last month in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.

The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving oil from the Dakotas through Iowa to Illinois for more than three years. Thousands of opponents gathered in southern North Dakota in 2016 and early 2017, camping on federal land and often clashing with police. Hundreds were arrested over six months.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe opposed the pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners over fears it would harm cultural sites and the tribe's Missouri River water supply — claims rejected by the company and the state.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Wednesday that the Corps "allowed and sometimes encouraged" protesters to illegally camp without a federal permit. The Corps has said protesters weren't evicted due to free speech reasons.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Traynor, who is based in Bismarck, wrote the Corps failed to comply with its own mandatory permitting process.

"As a result, there was no limitation on the gathering and no bond available to clean up the spoiled environment that was left," his ruling said.

"Here, the maxim applies: 'You break it, you bought it,'" he wrote.

Stenehjem called the ruling significant and the state has an "excellent chance" of recouping its costs.

"All we're asking is that they pay us back for the expenses they forced us to take," Stenehjem said.

President Donald Trump in 2018 denied a state-requested disaster declaration to cover the state's costs. The Justice Department later gave the state a $10 million grant for policing-related bills. The pipeline developer gave the state $15 million to help with the costs that were funded from loans from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

Stenehjem has said the $25 million the state has received to offset the costs doesn't get the Corps off the hook for the state's $38 million total cost.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deb Haaland rings Indigeneity in primetime DNC speech

Updated: ‘My people survived centuries of slavery, genocide, and brutal assimilation policies. But throughout our past, tribal nations have fought for and helped build this country.’ #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

by

caniscandida

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 5 and 6

Shannon Shaw Duty

Is Mark Charles on the ballot?

The only Native candidate running for president has worked hard to get his name before America's voters — with mixed results. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're talking about: Range of speakers, topics at DNC Native American Caucus; new Marvel comic features Native writers, artists; and a look at the upcoming Republican Convention

Indian Country Today

'Into the fire’: New AIM leaders face pivotal time

Frank Paro and Lisa Bellanger tapped as American Indian Movement co-chairs amid a renewed focus on social justice issues

Stewart Huntington

by

Woman Rising

Activating the ‘fire’ within Native voters

Native Democrats, allies highlight importance of voting, other key issues at sweeping caucus meeting. #NativeVote20

Indian Country Today

Kansas City to prohibit Native imagery at Arrowhead Stadium

Fans wearing headdresses and face paint will be stopped at the gate and prohibited from entering the facility

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 20, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 3 and 4

Shannon Shaw Duty

Tribes, NCAI urge President Trump to halt execution

Navajo Nation citizen Lezmond Mitchell is set to die by lethal injection in less than a week

Aliyah Chavez

by

caniscandida