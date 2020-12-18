Joe Biden to introduce Deb Haaland, climate team Saturday

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce nominees in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce key members of their climate team, which includes New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as the selected Secretary of the Interior.

The transition team will host a live in-person event Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden will introduce six key members of his administration relating to climate.

Nominee for Secretary of Interior, Congresswoman Deb Haaland

Nominee for Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm

Nominee for EPA Administrator, Michael Regan

Nominee for Chair of the Council of the Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory

Appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy

Appointee for Deputy National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi

Previous announcement events have included remarks from Biden, followed by remarks from the officials being nominated. It is expected Haaland will address the public at the event.

The event will be streamed live on Biden’s Facebook page or on Youtube.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

