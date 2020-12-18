Indian Country Today
Joe Biden to introduce Deb Haaland, climate team Saturday

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his health team at a Dec. 8 event in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo from Joe Biden, Facebook)

Aliyah Chavez

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce nominees in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET

Aliyah Chavez
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce key members of their climate team, which includes New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as the selected Secretary of the Interior.

The transition team will host a live in-person event Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden will introduce six key members of his administration relating to climate. 

  • Nominee for Secretary of Interior, Congresswoman Deb Haaland
  • Nominee for Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm
  • Nominee for EPA Administrator, Michael Regan
  • Nominee for Chair of the Council of the Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory
  • Appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy
  • Appointee for Deputy National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi

Previous announcement events have included remarks from Biden, followed by remarks from the officials being nominated. It is expected Haaland will address the public at the event.

The event will be streamed live on Biden’s Facebook page or on Youtube.

RELATED:
'I'll be fierce for all of us'
‘Happy tears’: Indian Country cheers Interior pick
What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?
'An actual seat at the Cabinet table'

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

