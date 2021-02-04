Indian Country Today
Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event July 14 in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Associated Press

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,544 cases and 1,038 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, tribal officials said they received word that President Joe Biden had signed a long-awaited major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation.

It will provide more federal resources and prompts the release of federal funds for the reimbursement of emergency funds expended to address the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Nation which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Tribal officials said there have been more than 234,000 COVID-19 tests administered on the vast reservation and nearly 15,000 people have recovered.

