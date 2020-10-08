Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix

Updated: 'Navajo Nation, stay strong; we need you.'

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

How important is the Native vote? It could play a serious role in Arizona come Nov. 3.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Thursday visited Phoenix, where they were meeting with five tribal leaders: Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis, Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr., San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler and Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma.

Video shared on Facebook by the Navajo Nation showed Biden and Harris outside the Heard Museum at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial. The pair and others posed for photos and paused to examine the memorial, which features several sculptures by acclaimed Native artists Allan Houser, Chiricahua Apache, and Michael Naranjo, Santa Clara Pueblo.

In the video, Nez asked Biden to say hi to the Navajo Nation. “Navajo Nation, stay strong; we need you,” Biden said. “We need you, we need you, we need you because you’re going to have a seat at the table if we get elected.”

Not long after, Harris shared similar words: “Navajo Nation, we are going to always fight for sovereignty.”

She also mentioned climate change, saying a Biden administration would fight for what the "original people always knew: We have to protect this Earth, and we have to be smart about it.”

Lewis showed Biden an image at the memorial of Gila River citizen and World War II veteran Ira Hayes, who helped raise the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima in Japan and appears in the iconic photo. Lewis asked Biden to take a photo with him next to the image.

Also with Biden and Harris was Cindy McCain. Joining the tribal leaders were Lorencita “Cee” Murphy, a Navajo Nation citizen and U.S. Army veteran, and Alfred “Fred” Urbina, a Pascua Yaqui citizen and army veteran.

Arizona is home to 22 federally recognized tribes, including most of the Navajo Nation. In August, Nez gave remarks in the virtual Democratic National Convention

The visit comes a day after early voting started in Arizona and Harris’ debate in Utah with Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is also expected in the Phoenix Valley on Thursday. Thursday’s visit by Biden and Harris will be the first Arizona trip of the year for the Democratic presidential ticket. President Donald J. Trump and Pence have made multiple stops in recent weeks.

Thursday’s visit also comes after a federal judge ruled that voter registration forms received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 should be considered valid. The initial deadline was Oct. 5.

Biden and Harris will also meet with small businesses owners and will deliver remarks as part of its “Soul of the Nation” bus tour. The campaign bus was in Window Rock, Arizona in the Navajo nation on Wednesday.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

This story has been updated with details and quotes.