Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Phoenix to meet with tribal leaders

Kamala Harris arrives at the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Lawrence Jackson, Biden for President)

Election 2020

The visit comes the day after the vice presidential debate

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

How important is the Native vote? It could play a serious role in Arizona come Nov. 3.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris visit Phoenix Thursday and are scheduled to meet with tribal leaders.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez tweeted that he’ll be one of the tribal leaders meeting with Biden and Harris. In August, Nez gave remarks in the virtual Democratic National Convention. It’s not yet clear which other tribal leaders will be in attendance.

Arizona is home to 22 federally recognized tribes, including most of the Navajo Nation.

The visit comes a day after early voting started in Arizona and Harris’ debate in Utah with Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is also expected in the Phoenix Valley on Thursday. Thursday’s visit by Biden and Harris will be the first Arizona trip of the year for the Democratic presidential ticket. President Donald J. Trump and Pence have made multiple stops in recent weeks.

Thursday’s visit also comes after a federal judge ruled that voter registration forms received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 should be considered valid. The initial deadline was Oct. 5.

Biden and Harris will also meet with small businesses owners and will deliver remarks as part of its “Soul of the Nation” bus tour. The campaign bus was in Window Rock, Arizona in the Navajo nation on Wednesday.

Check back for updates at IndianCountryToday.com and follow Indian Country Today on Twitter. 

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

