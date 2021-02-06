Indian Country Today
JoAnn Chase to head Indian Environmental Office

JoAnn Chase (Photo courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency)

Kolby KickingWoman

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara citizen previously served as senior advisor to the administrator of the EPA for Native American Affairs

Kolby KickingWoman
Indian Country Today

Another week, another new Native appointee under the Biden administration.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that JoAnn Chase, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Nation, was appointed to be director of the American Indian Environmental Office, Office of International and Tribal Affairs.

Chase is no stranger to the EPA or the nation’s capital. She was executive director of the National Congress of American Indians from 1994 to 2000, and in 2010 served as senior advisor to the administrator of the EPA for Native American Affairs.

Prior to being tapped for this role, Chase was part of a trio of women who launched SisterSMATR.org. The project primarily helps provide young women of color opportunities in science, math, art, technology and robotics to close the gender gap in science and technology.

According to a press release announcing Chase and other appointments, the appointees will “lead the agency in advancing the Biden-Harris administration’s agenda to tackle the climate crisis, secure environmental justice and create clean energy jobs.”

Stay tuned to Indian Country Today for news regarding additional Native appointment under the Biden Administration. 

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

