Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry

Bus 142 is shown with a UH 60 Blackhawk helicopter that supported the Alaska Army National Guard operation that transported the bus from the Stampede Trail to an interim staging point on the Stampede Road shortly before one 1 p.m. ADT today. The Department of Natural Resources will store the bus in a safe, secure location while considering options for its permanent disposition. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources, State of Alaska)

The Associated Press

The abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry was popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name

Becky Bohrer
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska — An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said.

The decision prioritizes public safety, Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said.

The bus has long attracted adventurers to an area without cellphone service and marked by unpredictable weather and at-times swollen rivers. Some have had to be rescued or have died. Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, died there in 1992. 

The rescue earlier this year of five Italian tourists and death last year of a woman from Belarus intensified calls from local officials for the bus, about 25 miles from the Parks Highway, to be removed.

The Alaska Army National Guard moved the bus as part of a training mission "at no cost to the public or additional cost to the state," Feige said.

The distinctive silhouette of a bus made famous by the “Into the Wild” book and movie traverses the skies today near Stampede Trail, as an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter moved it from its decades-long resting place west of the Parks Highway shortly before 1 p.m. ADT today. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources, State of Alaska)
The distinctive silhouette of a bus made famous by the “Into the Wild” book and movie traverses the skies today near Stampede Trail, as an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter moved it from its decades-long resting place west of the Parks Highway shortly before 1 p.m. ADT today. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources, State of Alaska)

The Alaska National Guard, in a release, said the bus was removed using a heavy-lift helicopter. The crew ensured the safety of a suitcase with sentimental value to the McCandless family, the release states. It doesn't describe that item further. 

Feige, in a release, said the bus will be kept in a secure location while her department weighs various options for what to do with it. 

"We encourage people to enjoy Alaska's wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination," she said in a release. "However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives."

McCandless, a 24-year-old from Virginia, was prevented from seeking help by the swollen banks of the Teklanika River. He died of starvation in the bus in 1992, and wrote in a journal about living in the bus for 114 days, right up to his death.

The long-abandoned Fairbanks city bus became famous by the 1996 book "Into the Wild" by Jon Krakauer, and a 2007 Sean Penn-directed movie of the same name. 

The Department of Natural Resources said the 1940s-era bus had been used by a construction company to house employees during work on an access road in the area and was abandoned when the work was finished in 1961. 

In March, officials in the Denali Borough based in Healy, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the bus, voted unanimously to be rid of it. 

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park

The Don Diego de Vargas monument was taken down ahead of a rally organized by Indigenous advocates

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

'"Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned'

The Associated Press

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

'I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket'

The Associated Press

Taking Indian Country’s COVID testing into their own hands

Native-owned reference lab has a ‘unique opportunity to help in a way that many labs cannot’

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country headlines for June 19

Congressman calls for COVID hearing; Hulu show features Indigenous chefs; Columbus statue to leave namesake city; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today

Russian bomber flights near Alaska reflect global tensions

'We are a part of the major geopolitical issues facing this world today'

Joaqlin Estus

Santa Fe, New Mexico, mayor says controversial monuments will go

Updated: 'We must recognize that New Mexico has a dark and bloody past'

Mary Annette Pember

by

caniscandida

Juneteenth: A day of joy, pain – and now national action

'This is one of the first times since the '60s where the global demand, the intergenerational demand, the multiracial demand is for systemic change'

The Associated Press

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

The company says the ads violated 'our policy against organized hate'

The Associated Press

Harm to tribes a ‘damning consequence’ of federal inaction

The Center for American Progress released a report highlighting how the federal government failed American Indians and Alaska Natives during the pandemic

Kolby KickingWoman