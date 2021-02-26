Inquiry urged into Wounded Knee Medals of Honor

Inquiry urged into Wounded Knee Medals of Honor

'That wasn’t a battle, that was a slaughter'
Author:
Publish date:

This Feb. 7, 2012 photo shows a cross on a grave at the Wounded Knee National Historic landmark in South Dakota.

Stephen Groves
Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Senate on Monday unanimously supported a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to launch an investigation into Medals of Honor given to soldiers who participated in the Wounded Knee Massacre.

Congress has the authority to rescind the medals. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers, advocating both for Native American tribes and military veterans, said their action would give momentum to a years-long effort to rescind Medals of Honor from 20 soldiers of the 7th Cavalry Regiment who participated in the December 29, 1890, massacre on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation near Wounded Knee Creek. An estimated 250 Native Americans were killed, many of whom were women and children.

“It’s not going to change the stain of what happened there today,” said Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. “This will give us a chance to start a new history — that will recognize what we did that day was wrong.”

Heinert recounted the history of the massacre, telling the Senate chamber how Chief Big Foot's band of Minneconjou Lakota had sought to take refuge on the Pine Ridge Reservation but were intercepted by U.S. soldiers. After the Lakota surrendered, the soldiers led them to an encampment. As soldiers finished disarmed the Lakota, a shot was fired, and “what ensued was a massacre,” Heinert said.

Bernardo Rodriguez Jr., an Army veteran who is now a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council representing the Wounded Knee District, made the trip to Pierre to urge lawmakers to pass the resolution. He said the massacre was something he lived with every day, passing by what locals refer to as “the big sign” for how the site is marked. Human remains from the massacre are still found to this day, he said.

For Rodriguez Jr. and other military veterans who are tribal council members, the resolution was a sign of progress in a sometimes-uneasy relationship between tribal and state governments.

“It feels good to be heard by our state Senate,” said Kevin Killer, the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

While Congress has apologized for the massacre, previous efforts to rescind the Medals of Honor have failed in Congress. But South Dakota Republican lawmakers argued that the medals given to the soldiers of the 7th Cavalry Regiment tarnished Medals of Honor given to soldiers for genuine acts of courage.

“That wasn’t a battle, that was a slaughter,” said Republican Sen. V.J. Smith.

AP Logo little

An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation on April 22, 2020. The roadblock was to inform residents of evening and weekend curfews, hand washing, and wearing a face mask to help control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Biden_20357730263855
Outside

Biden administration promises focus on environmental justice

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85 percent. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Outside

COVID-19: 3rd US vaccine cleared

Congress - National Indian Health Board, NIHB
Outside

House passes $1.9T pandemic bill

Sections of pipe await placement near Grand Rapids, MN for the Enbridge Line 3 project. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember)
News

Sex trafficking sting nets Enbridge pipeline workers

Sunset
News

Major League Baseball is back in Salt River

KAPAEMAHU festival still 3 stones
Lifestyle

Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is sworn in before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 27, 2021

NPD officer in Nome (Photo courtesy of KNOM).
News

Part 4 – Seeking Justice, Wanting Protection: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome