Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Innovation: Baking the N-95 masks so they can be safely reused

Photo by Shirley Young, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

Joaqlin Estus

'The trailer can treat about one thousand bags at a time'

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country Today

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has put together a mobile unit that heats N-95 masks and inactivates the coronavirus while protecting the features that capture the virus.

Shirley Young, Little Shell Chippewa Tribe, and the consortium's public relations director said a 20-foot covered steel cargo trailer was retrofitted into a mobile heating unit to provide the required heat treatment.

The trailer can treat about one thousand bags at a time, sanitizing the contents during a 170 F heat soak for up to 60 minutes. Getting the system up to the right temperature, loading and unloading takes about three hours for each batch.

The mobile heating unit is powered by a generator, and includes three sauna heaters, temperature control sensors and heat resistant electronics. Wood shelving protects the electrostatic charge of the N-95 masks.

After each cycle, temperature and time information is collected using digital data loggers and heat tracking buttons placed in various areas around the racks inside the trailer. Masks are inspected after each cycle and the results are recorded. The health consortium said it's “using quantitative testing equipment to confirm that the N95 respirators that are processed continue to retain their filtering capability."

A lack of personal protective equipment makes health care providers especially vulnerable to getting infected with the coronavirus COVID-19. N-95 masks are in short supply world-wide. 

The consortium said a “team of medical staff, engineers, architects, environmental health and safety professionals and laborers” went to work on the problem for medical staff at the Alaska Native Medical Center, in Anchorage. The consortium said prolonging the use of the N-95 masks will help with the shortage of other PPE such as surgical masks, procedure masks, and filtering facepiece respirators.

“The mobile unit is scalable and we are interested in supporting our communities and partners, based on their requests," Young said. 

 She added: Any health providers with inquiries should contact Mike Y. Brubaker at mybrubaker@anthc.org .

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Wolves still face an uncertain future' in Washington state

Colville Tribes maintains its own wolf count alongside Washington state's wildlife agency

The Associated Press

Tribal leaders lament ‘very slow’ allocation of aid

“Tribal nations are the first citizens of this country, but sometimes we feel that we are pushed aside and that we are bidding against each other.”

Cronkite News

8 billion questions

The chaos of an $8 billion federal disbursement that could begin as soon as Tuesday with the completion date set for April 26

Mark Trahant

Savor 'The Last Dance'

Documentary following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls debuts tonight

Kolby KickingWoman

Tribes are 'trying to serve their people with a broken system'

'The Navajo Nation that has more deaths than 13 states in the United States'

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation orders masks be worn in public

"Some individuals think we're using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I'm going to do everything I can to help save lives."

Associated Press

by

Sage Smith

‘Toughest race' is off; honoring Louis Tewanima's Olympic story

The annual footraces through beautiful Hopi lands, that honor two-time olympian Louis Tewanima, will not happen this year due to COVID-19 concerns

Vincent Schilling

‘Goodbye Mia’ Native American woman on Land O’Lakes packaging has been removed

The Native American woman on Land O’Lakes packaging was originally created in the 1920s and was later revamped by Ojibwe artist Patrick DesJarlait

Vincent Schilling

by

maryflanagan

Elders face new coronavirus-related scams

Tip one: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Dalton Walker

Tribes sue over distribution of coronavirus relief funding

Several Native American tribes sued the federal government Friday, seeking to keep any of the $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief

The Associated Press