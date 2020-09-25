Indigenous women seek election to Michigan, Washington high courts

A sweep in November would mean three Native women hold state Supreme Court seats. #NativeVote20

Attorney Katherine Mary Nepton hopes to make history in Michigan’s general election as the first Indigenous person on the state’s highest court.

But it’s not going to be easy, and the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation citizen knows her chances are slim. Still, she’s not detoured.

Nepton, 37, is running for an eight-year term in a crowded Michigan race where the top two vote-getters are elected. Although November’s race is nonpartisan, candidates may be nominated to the ballot by party convention. Nepton and Kerry Lee Morgan were nominated by the Libertarian Party. Nepton said because of election-related rules she couldn’t talk specifics about a party affiliation.

The nonpartisan Michigan Supreme Court currently has four judges with Republican affiliations and three judges with Democratic affiliations. Nepton ran unsuccessfully for state Senate as a Libertarian in 2018.

“It’s kind of interesting running for something where it’s less likely that I’m actually going to win in November and that’s fine for me,” Nepton said. “My goal right now is to raise awareness to the fact that in Michigan's 180-something years of existence I’m the first Indigenous person to be invited to the valley. That's way too many years to have passed for not bringing Indigenous people into the fold In Michigan.”

If Nepton proves herself wrong and wins, she’d be the third Indigenous woman to hold a state supreme court seat and second to be elected.

Anne K. McKeig, White Earth Nation, is a member of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Her six-year term expires in 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

Anne McKeig, White Earth Nation, was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2016 by a Democratic governor and was elected to a six-year term in 2018. Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo, hopes to keep her seat on the Washington State Supreme Court with a November win. Jay Inslee, the state's Democratic governor, appointed her late last year to replace a retiring judge and she was sworn in as a justice in January.

Montoya-Lewis is seeking a six-year term in a nonpartisan race against Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson for Washington State Supreme Court Position 3. Larson ran unsuccessfully for a different Supreme Court seat in 2016.

Montoya-Lewis has experience as a Superior Court judge and a tribal court judge.

“I’m incredibly honored to serve on the Washington State Supreme Court and to serve as the first Native American justice because representation matters,” Montoya-Lewis said in her campaign video. “Having a voice at the table and on the bench helps to build confidence in our legal system throughout the state and helps to ensure all Washingtonians, including those from under-represented communities like mine, have a voice.”

(Photo: Retain Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis State Supreme Court)

Tribes, Native leaders and elected Native officials in Washington have issued support for Montoya-Lewis.

Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez, Blackfeet, who was the state’s first Native Superior Court judge, praised Montoya-Lewis in a joint news release with other Native leaders.

“Indigenous women are the North Star in our tribal communities,” Juarez said. “Justice Montoya-Lewis’ power and presence on our state's highest court cannot be understated or denied. She is now the North Star that all Washingtonians — especially our women and daughters — can gaze up at in search of justice and hope.“

Slate.com called the Washington State Supreme Court in April the “most diverse” court in history.

Earlier this month, Montoya-Lewis wrote a unanimous opinion in favor of the Washington Indian Child Welfare Act, the state’s version of the federal law. The court overturned a lower court ruling involving two toddlers with Native heritage.

In Michigan, besides Nepton and Morgan, the field includes five other candidates, including incumbent Bridget Mary McCormack, a Democratic nominee. The other Democratic nominee is Elizabeth Welch. Republican nominees are Brock Swartzle and Mary Kelly. A seventh nominee, Susan Hubbard, is not affiliated with a political party.

Stephen Markman is retiring and not seeking re-election. He’s affiliated with the Republican party.

Nepton, an attorney in Lansing, Michigan, said she brings more than her law experience into her decisions. She grew up in Connecticut and lived in Florida before moving to Michigan for law school in 2010. She said she’s traveled to a dozen countries and grew up with her parents fostering more than 15 children from a variety of backgrounds.

“My experiences are not going to be the guy who sits there and reads a book,” she said. “I have more of that worldly background that I think is missing in a lot of places in politics.”

