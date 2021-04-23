Indigenous knowledge at the White House

Indigenous knowledge at the White House

Deb Haaland outlined the interior’s work since she took office
Author:
Publish date:

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Deb Haaland outlined the interior’s work since she took office

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said at her first White House press briefing, “how monumental this week has been for Indigenous representation.” She was the latest Cabinet member to take questions from reporters on Day Two of President Joe Biden’s climate summit.

There are so many firsts associated with Haaland's appointment. She is most likely the first Native American to brief the national press corps from the White House podium.

Besides answering questions from three reporters, she also outlined the work Interior has completed in recent days and addressed the need to strengthen tribal sovereignty.

Many of Haaland’s updates revolved around national parks given the commemoration of National Park week this week.

Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, outlined a Friday morning announcement of 16 new additions to the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, a program that preserves and promotes the history of sites that served as shelters to enslaved African Americans hoping to gain their freedom. The 16 new sites join nearly 700 others in states such as Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan and others.

“Our park system is our nation’s storyteller,” Haaland said. “And I’m eager to ensure that these national treasures help tell a more inclusive and accurate story of our nation.”

Haaland joked, “I had always wanted to be a national park ranger and while I didn’t quite land that job yet, I’m pretty excited that tomorrow night I get the chance to swear in some Junior rangers.”

The interior secretary said her agency has taken steps to advance offshore wind proposals in recent weeks in an effort to meet President Biden’s goal to tackle the climate crisis by leading a “clean energy revolution.”

(Related: Joe Biden's offshore wind energy plan)

On Monday, Haaland delivered remarks at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous issues where she acknowledged the importance of Indigenous knowledge ways.

“With Indigenous knowledge, the world can usher in a new era of peace, justice and strong institutions to meet this moment and move our planet toward a more sustainable future,” Haaland said in recorded remarks.

After Friday’s press briefing, Haaland said she would be convening the first meeting of the White House Council on Native Affairs in the Biden administration with domestic policy advisor Susan Rice.

Before exiting, Haaland addressed a question on the current moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. She said the pause on new leases will be in effect until a review is concluded by the Interior department. After the review is concluded, it will be presented to the president who will make a decision to decide next steps.

“Happy National Park Week,” she cheerfully said to the White House press corp before leaving the podium.

Haaland’s appearance comes after Jill Biden’s two-day tour of the Navajo Nation this week. White House press pool reporters described the drive through the tribal nation’s capital, Window Rock, as a “true town with stores.”

Biden met with Navajo leaders Thursday followed by a tour of a boarding school and nearby hospital on Friday before returning to Washington.

ICT logo bridge

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
News

Indigenous knowledge at the White House

Pictured: The U.S. Department of the Interio in Washington DC., location of The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education.
Press Pool

Indian Affairs announces distribution plan for $850 million designated for Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools under the American Rescue Plan Act

Pictured: Cedarview on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah, home to the Ute Tribe.
Press Pool

Ute Indian Tribe takes measures to improve existing water infrastructure on tribal lands

Pictured: Hazen Shopbell and Anthony Paul in Skagit County Superior Court in 2019.
Press Pool

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife pays Tulalip fishermen $50,000 to settle false arrest suit

Pictured: First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden addressed the Navajo people and leaders.
Press Pool

Navajo leaders welcome First Lady Jill Biden to the Navajo Nation

Pictured: The White House, Washington DC.
Press Pool

Statement of President Joe Biden on Senate passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Indigenous Environmental Network, IEN
Press Pool

Indigenous Environmental Network Statement on Biden’s first day of the Summit on Climate Change

Pictured: U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.
Press Pool

Secretary Haaland continues pursuit of justice in Indian Country, begins implementation of ‘Not Invisible Act’

Pictured: Lower Granite Lock and Dam, on lower Snake River in southeastern Washington.
News

New calls to remove Snake River dams