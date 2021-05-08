Indigenous helmed shows mark ‘significant moment’

Michael Greyeyes plays Terry Thomas, the CEO of the fictional Minishonka casino in Peacock's 'Rutherford Falls'

Dennis Ward

APTN National News

Three decades into his acting career, Michael Greyeyes believes we’ve arrived at a landmark moment for Indigenous people on the screen and behind the scenes.

The actor known for his roles on "Fear The Walking Dead" and seminal films like "Dance Me Outside" recently landed a role on Peacock’s "Rutherford Falls."

The sitcom has garnered a lot of attention for being the first comedy to have a Native American management and creative control, a position in the industry known as showrunners.

Half of the writing team behind the first season of 10 episodes are also Indigenous.

Greyeyes, Nêhiyaw and originally from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada, plays Terry Thomas, the CEO of the fictional Minishonka casino.

The show was co-created and is co-produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Navajo.

"Rutherford Falls" debuted in April but Greyeyes believes it’s making television history.

“The very concept of it is ground breaking in the fact that Sierra is our showrunner and she’s Native. I’ve been working in Hollywood and in this industry for nearly 30 years and I’ve worked with many Indigenous directors who have written and directed their work but I’ve rarely been in a position where one of the executive producers is Native and that’s an extraordinary shift,” said Greyeyes on an episode of Face to Face.

Greyeyes says he’s proud to be a part of the show and says he has been overwhelmed and brought to tears by the response the show is getting, especially the feedback from Indian Country.

He feels a show like "Rutherford Falls" also changes the way non-Indigenous viewers see Indigenous people.

“This kind of programming has not been seen, it’s been absent from our televisions. We don’t get to see families laughing, figuring things our, loving each other. Hollywood has focused much more so on our history which can often be quite tragic, or our trauma. And this show doesn’t do any of that. It talks about Native joy,” said Greyeyes.

“I think the response from non-indigenous viewers that have seen the episodes so far confirms something that we’ve been saying for a long time, is there’s huge talent in our communities. What’s been missing has been opportunity.”

Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes, Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) is C.E.O. of the Minishonka’s casino, who envisions big things for both Reagan and the success of their Nation.

Another, much talked about Indigenous led show is also coming to a big American network this summer.

"Reservation Dogs" also has Indigenous showrunners and an Indigenous cast.

“I think it marks a moment, like a significant moment in our media, where Indigenous led shows has taken a spotlight,” says Greyeyes.

This year has been a busy year for Greyeyes. Another film he’s starring in premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Greyeyes lost 35 pounds for the role of Makwa in the crime thriller, "Wild Indian."

Greyeyes also recently received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for performance by an actor in a leading role for his work in Jeff Barnaby’s "Blood Quantum."

In recent years, he’s had roles in AMC’s "Fear The Walking Dead" and HBO’s "True Detective" and "I Know This Much is True."

It’s been nearly 30 years since he acted in his first feature film, but people still recognize him from it.

“I love that film. Once in a while, when I’m travelling, someone will yell out ‘Gooch!’” said Greyeyes who calls Dance Me Outside an important, cult classic that still holds up.

Greyeyes is also an associate professor at York University in the theatre department.

Prior to getting into acting, he had an impressive career in dance and on the stage. Greyeyes is a graduate from Canada’s National Ballet School and holds a Masters in Fine Arts from Kent University.