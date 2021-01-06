Indian Country Today
Indigenous Congress members marked safe at Capitol

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Aliyah Chavez

'I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable'

Indian Country Today

All six Indigenous Congress members are safe after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

All were in the building during the joint session before it was locked down. They are: Sharice Davids, Ho-Chunk, of Kansas; Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, of New Mexico; Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, of New Mexico; Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, of Oklahoma; Kai Kahele, Kanaka Maoli, of Hawaii; and Tom Cole, Chickasaw, of Oklahoma. 

(Related: Trump supporters storm US Capitol)

Many Congress members updated the public through their Twitter pages.

“I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable,” Herrell tweeted. “I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires.”

Haaland posted a video saying she was sheltering in her office with a staff member. “We’ll stay put until they tell us it’s safe to go out,” she said.

Mullin wrote that he supports peaceful protests, “but this is not it.”

“What is happening at the Capitol right now is unacceptable and it has to stop immediately,” he tweeted.

The chaotic protest interrupted challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Republicans Herrell, Mullin and Cole have said they would be among those challenging Biden’s win.

Cole previously told Fox25 in Oklahoma City that "In my view, the election's over," and he would “respect the will of the American people," even though the presidential election didn't turn out the way he'd hoped.

But he has since changed course, tweeting Wednesday: “On behalf of my constituents, I am casting my vote against certification of the Electoral College’s count of the presidential election results."

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Santee Lewis, executive director of the Navajo Nation Washington Office in Washington, D.C., also said Wednesday her team is safe.

"I took precautionary measures by asking my staff to work from home today, never imagining something like this would happen. Everyone is safe but like everyone else, we are shocked," Lewis told Indian Country Today. "We are also worried about when we can safely return to our office which is two blocks from the Capitol and next door to CNN, which has received bomb threats."

This is a developing story. 

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

