Indian Country Today’s top 20 stories of 2020

A talented Navajo grandmother took the No. 1 spot, followed by stories on pipelines, candidates, casinos and the Land O’ Lakes butter box

Aliyah Chavez and Vincent Schilling

Indian Country Today

It wasn’t just a global pandemic or an election year that caught Indian Country’s attention this year. It was an elder and entrepreneur who took the top spot.

Indian Country Today’s most-read story of 2020 was about Annette Bilagody, the 96-year-old Navajo woman who became an internet hit.

A practice that Bilagody perfected for many years became a memorable moment for many of you.

“I am very happy that I’ve touched so many people out in the world. Thank you to everyone,” Bilagody said after learning this news. “I’m very thankful that the creators blessed me to be strong still and I am very proud to represent all elders.”

Watch Bilagody's reaction:

Other stories to take the spotlight included timely information about the coronavirus pandemic. Pipelines being shut down, young Native people making waves in politics and a historic Supreme Court decision in Oklahoma also grabbed attention.

And of course, 2020 was the year of a momentous first when Rep. Deb Haaland was selected by President-elect Joe Biden to lead the Interior Department.

Here are this year’s top 20 stories:

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today.

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor at Indian Country Today.

