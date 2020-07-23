Indian Country Today Headlines for Thursday

News we’re watching on July 23, 2020

South Dakota lawmakers criticize Kristi Noem on tribal checkpoints

South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday called for formal consultation processes between tribal and state governments following Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of a conflict over coronavirus checkpoints set up by tribes.

Legislators on a committee tasked with navigating the relationship between tribes and the state criticized the governor for escalating the conflict and suggested that an established process for reaching agreements could help avoid future disputes.

Sports begin to come back in full swing

While there have been some sports in recent weeks, including golf, boxing, mixed martial arts, and men’s and women’s soccer; many professional sports leagues are set to start in the coming days.

Major League baseball starts their 60-game season Thursday with a matchup between the defending World Series champions, the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees. Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., although there are no plans for fans to be in attendance at any games.

The WNBA also kicks off this weekend with three games slated for Saturday.

Not far off are the restarts for the NBA and NHL. Both leagues had their respective seasons halted in March due to the coronavirus and are set to resume their seasons starting next week.

All leagues have taken extensive measures to limit the spread of the virus in order to return to play.

A ‘giant in Native broadcasting,” Harlan McKosato has passed away

Harlan McKosato (Sac and Fox), passed away Tuesday. His family said condolences are pouring in from people across the country. They’re hearing from some of the thousands of people he interviewed as the host of a national call-in radio show and journalist — including tribal leaders, activists, writers and artists — as well as former colleagues and high school buddies.

For 12 years, McKosato was the host of Native America Calling, a radio call-in show that airs Monday through Friday.

“He was a giant in Native broadcasting and he was instrumental in establishing our flagship daily talk show Native America Calling,” said Koahnic Broadcasting Corporation President and CEO Jaclyn Sallee.

Harlan McKosato died of complications of cirrhosis of the liver. He was 54.

Yukon First Nation man nominated to be on Canadian $5 bill

The Yukon First Nations leader Elijah Smith has been nominated to be the new face of the Canadian $5 bill.

The late Smith is among 600 contenders, down from a list of nearly 45,000, according to the CBC.

Smith was an outspoken advocate for First Nations rights in Yukon and founding president of the Yukon Native Brotherhood.

“He was at the forefront of reconciliation in Canada, “ Rose Kushniruk, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations deputy chief, told CBC. Kushniruk nominated Smith.

UNITY conference wraps up Thursday

The 2020 UNITY Virtual Conference will host its final virtual session on Thursday.

The popular youth event was held online this summer over three days. Thursday’s general session starts at 1 p.m. ET and the line up includes appearances by Grammy award-winning artist Jewel and Navajo recording artist Radmilla Cody.

To register for the free conference, click here.

UNITY is a national organization promoting personal development, citizenship and leadership among Native youth. It is based in Mesa, Arizona.

WATCH: Banks want to do the right thing, serve tribes

As tribes continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has become evident, there is a lack of housing on reservations nationwide.

What resources are there besides tribal housing that can alleviate this shortage? In 2003, tribal leaders in Arizona and New Mexico met to discuss the issue of the lack of capital from the the private sector for projects on reservations. The result was identifying the need for a business to help bridge that gap.

One of the businesses is Native Community Capital. The team works with tribes, individuals and entrepreneurs to help them access private sector capital for projects on reservations. Dave Castillo, Nahua, is the CEO and he is the guest on Indian Country Today's newscast.

