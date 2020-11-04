Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today Election Special

Tune in Tuesday at 8 p.m. MST/10 p.m. EST for Indian Country Today's news coverage of the 2020 election returns. Shown here: Indian Country Today Editor Mark Trahant and crew in the newscast studio preparing for #NativeVote2020 (Photo by Eugene Tapahe)

Indian Country Today

#NativeVote20

Watch live as we report on Native candidates across the country, plus the presidential race. Our special newscast is on now: 

Check out additional 2020 elections coverage from around Indian Country here. #NativeVote #NativeElectionNight #Election2020

ICT Phone Logo

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

US House candidates poised to make history

Updated to show latest resuls. The chamber could see a record number of Native members next session, with at least five candidates expected to win their general election races #NativeVote

Election 2020

Native candidates light up state, local ballots

Corrected: Tribal citizens look to achieve milestones in legislatures, courts, and city and county boards across the U.S.  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

A beautiful day to vote in Indian Country

Wild rice and buffalo egg rolls, Indigenous language and traditional dance entice Native voters to the polls  #NativeVote20

Mary Annette Pember

Lone Senate hopeful: Native voices needed

Democrat Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, is running against a GOP incumbent in Idaho, while independent Mark Charles, Diné, is seeking the presidency  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

South Dakota city puts off vote in land dispute

Rapid City settlement resolution sent back for more study

Stewart Huntington

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Nov. 3, 2020: Election Day coverage, President Trump issues proclamations, Maori woman named first Indigenous female New Zealand foreign minister, and more

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today election coverage

Updated: #NativeVote20

Indian Country Today

Dueling proclamations from Donald Trump

The president’s history proclamations sound like dangerous calls to action, Native advocates say

Mary Annette Pember

WSullivan

Paulette Jordan’s historic Senate bid

Jordan would be first Native woman elected to United States Senate #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Navajo company to acquire shares in coal power plant

If approved by regulators, the transaction would preserve jobs at the plant and the adjacent tribally owned mine for at least a few years

The Associated Press