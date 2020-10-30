Indian Country Today election coverage

#NativeVote20

Indian Country Today is following dozens of Native candidates seeking local, state and federal office in Tuesday's elections. Here is a look at some of our stories that connect candidates to Indian Country:

Congressional candidates

Deb Haaland poses for a portrait June 5, 2018, in a Nob Hill Neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Juan Labreche, File)

US Rep. Deb Haaland seeks a second term

Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico says her first term in Congress has been nothing short of eventful after being sworn in during a government shutdown, voting in a presidential impeachment and working through a global pandemic.

Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, is seeking reelection for a second term representing New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. On Nov. 3, she faces Republican opponent Michelle Garcia-Holmes, a former police detective and administrator for the state attorney general’s office.

—

US Rep. Tom Cole, Chickasaw, eyes 10th term

For nine straight general elections, Republican and Chickasaw Nation citizen Tom Cole has been the face of Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District.

Come Nov. 3, he is a favorite to win yet another term as a U.S. representative.

—

Cherokee candidates square off in US House Race

As one of only four Native Americans out of 535 members of Congress, Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, has been active in American Indian-related legislation and seeks to continue that work for another two-year term.

Standing in his way in the 2nd Congressional District on Nov. 3 are 45-year-old Democrat Danyell Lanier, Cherokee, and Libertarian Richie Castaldo, 38.

—

Sharice Davids: ‘The Native vote cannot be underestimated’

The Democratic congresswoman, who is seeking a second term, talks to Indian Country Today about her priorities and campaigning in a pandemic.

Davids represents Kansas’ 3rd district and ran unopposed in the state’s Democratic primary.

—

—

Nap Time? Paulette Jordan says ‘no’ and she’s running for US Senate

Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, isn’t giving up or at least she is not going to let the last election stop her. The former Idaho Democratic state legislator is running for the U.S. Senate this year.

"Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to thousands of Idahoans throughout this great state,” Jordan said on her campaign website. “Above all, I’ve learned that our state needs new leadership. We need leaders who value people over politics.”

—

Rudy Soto's 'bad' beginning led to politics

Rudy Soto, Shoshone-Bannock, is running for one of Idaho’s U.S. House seats.

The 34-year-old Democrat is seeking Idaho’s first congressional district against Republican incumbent Ross Fulcher.

“I'm running for every day Idahoans, Americans and Indigenous peoples from all walks of life who struggle to make ends meet and simply seek a fair shot at the American dream.”

—

Yvette Herrell faces tough rematch in swing congressional race

Republican Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, faces a tough rematch in November in a U.S. House race that will help determine which party controls the chamber.



This is her second try for the seat. The 2018 race initially was called in Herrell’s favor, then absentee ballots turned the tide. She was defeated with 49.1 percent of the votes to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small's 50.9 percent.

—

Native Hawaiian candidates cruise to November

An open U.S. House seat will have three Native Hawaiian candidates on the general election ballot, with one being a Democratic front-runner in heavily blue Hawaii.

Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele captured 66 percent of the vote in a Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers suburban Honolulu and the state’s more rural islands.

Republican candidate Joe Akana beat out eight other GOP challengers with nearly 39 percent of the vote. The third Native Hawaiian candidate, Jonathan Hoomanawanui, is a member of the newly formed Aloha ‘Aina Party and ran unopposed in the primary.

—

Shoshone leader competes for Utah US House seat

For too long, Native Americans have not had a seat at the table, says Darren Parry, Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. This November, he is trying to change that.

The former tribal chairman and father of nine is running for election to the U.S. House, vying for an open seat in northern Utah's 1st Congressional District. Parry is running on the Democratic ticket after having defeated Jamie Cheek in a close June primary.

—

Possibly many firsts for Tricia Zunker in Wisconsin

Tricia Zunker announced her run for office on Indigenous People's Day, in October of 2019.

One year later, and the world has changed significantly. But Zunker’s plans for Wisconsin haven’t — society’s current challenges have only reaffirmed her initial reasons for running.

—

4 Native candidates advance in Wyoming, including 1st to run for Congress

All four Native women running for office in Wyoming won their primary elections, including Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, who is believed to be the first Native person in the state to run for Congress.

—

Other races

Christina Haswood, Navajo (Photo courtesy of Haswood campaign)

Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

All four Native candidates running for office in Kansas won their primary elections Tuesday, including one who is the presumptive winner of a state House seat.

Kansas, Arizona, Michigan and Washington held primaries on Aug. 4. Indian Country Today followed 21 Native candidates.

—

Courting an Indigenous world view

A pair of tribal citizens is blazing trails this November in races for top state courts.

The first Native American to serve on Washington’s state Supreme Court is hoping to maintain the seat she was appointed to late last year, while Michigan’s election appears to feature the first Indigenous person ever nominated to run for the state’s high court.

—

Shane Morigeau's retail politics. Montana style

Shane Morigeau knows the drill. The politician shows up. Tosses a few nice-sounding ideas. Asks for money. And disappears until the next election.

“So I make it a point to return my phone calls,” Morigeau said. Then he adds the kicker, “Here's my personal phone number. You can call me, you know. You want to talk about politics or just want to be asked about something, you know, like, give me a call.”

Retail politics, Montana style.

—

Candidate: Tribal citizens’ voice ‘vital’ in energy regulation

Remi Bald Eagle is running for a six-year seat on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission as a Democrat.

Although a statewide office, for Bald Eagle it has implicit tribal implications as well. The three-member commission is the regulatory authority of utilities operating in the state and sets rates, and issues or rejects permits for pipelines, natural gas lines, wind farms and electrical grids. A commission seat is up for election every two years.

—

—

Is Mark Charles on the ballot?

The only Native candidate running for president has worked hard to get his name before America's voters — with mixed results.



Mark Charles, Diné, has a difficult road ahead to become the country’s 46th president. He will not be on everyone’s general election ballot come November, but his campaign has listed ways on Charles’ website for supporters to still vote for him.

—

Cherokee candidate for Oklahoma Senate wins runoff

Shane Jett joins two other Native candidates vying for state Senate seats in Oklahoma.

If Jett, Cherokee, wins in November, it’ll be 10 years since he served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

—



6 Native legislative candidates advance in Minnesota

Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux, won her primary, joining two other Natives who will appear on the general election ballot in the state House and three in the Senate.

In Wisconsin, two Ho-Chunk women ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Tricia Zunker will be on the U.S. House ballot and Amanda White Eagle will be on the state assembly ballot.

Zunker will face Republican Tom Tiffany for northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional seat in November after losing to him in a May special election.

—

General election coverage

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Native vote plays powerful role, especially in swing states

Native voters stand to play a crucial role in the 2020 election, especially in swing states where they make up significant portions of eligible voters. States in which two major parties have similar levels of support and high numbers of electoral votes are also home to large Native populations.

—

Native TV commercials: The good shot

There was a time when TV commercials defined politics. And that’s still true in many states. Turn on any commercial television station in a competitive race, and the ads are pretty much nonstop.

—

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris released detailed plans to uphold federal trust responsibilities by addressing health disparities, restoring tribal lands and providing economic opportunity for tribal nations Thursday.

—

Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country

President Donald Trump released his policy vision for Native Americans via the White House Twitter account. In the three-page “Putting America’s First People’s First: Forgotten No More” document, Trump champions developing free enterprise, encouraging business development, reducing regulations on developing natural resources and energy, as well as empowering tribes to manage their own lands through self-governance programs.

—

Will vote-by-mail leave out Native Americans?

Observers and pundits are predicting record-setting voter turnout in the coming election. But the number of votes from Indian Country may be underwhelming because of systemic problems.

—

Native candidates adjust campaigns amid COVID-19

Knocking on doors, shaking hands and kissing babies.

Maybe not so much that part now but that was the campaign trail pre-COVID-19. The global pandemic has upended life for a lot of people, including those who are running for public office.

—

Joe Biden hires national tribal engagement director

Clara Pratte, Diné, was hired as the national tribal engagement director of the Joe Biden presidential campaign. Her hiring is the first major position dedicated to Indigenous communities on the campaign.

—

Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. was met with praise and applause while speaking at a GOP rally in Montana. In attendance was Vice President Mike Pence, who headlined the event.

“Today I stand before you to endorse, as well as support, President Trump, Vice President Pence,” Not Afraid, Jr. said before also endorsing other Republican candidates in Montana.

—

Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years

In August, presidential candidate Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate

Harris has history with tribes in California as the state’s attorney general, as a U.S. senator and as a presidential candidate.

—

Native campaigns: The untold story of the presidential 2020 election

Campaign staffers and volunteers are the unsung heroes running campaign machines. They bring their best to create a strategy, inject energy, time, trust, and even money. Behind the wins and losses in every campaign are hundreds and thousands of people getting paid or who volunteer.

And there have never been so many Native folks doing just that.

—

Arizona policy could help Natives in voter registration hurdle

Advocates said a new policy that lets Arizona residents without traditional street addresses register to vote online is not perfect – but it’s a vast improvement over the old process.

“It’s critical,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said of the change this month by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. “This is a very important election, I think, across the country, and we want our votes to be counted.”

—

‘This is what voter suppression looks like’

Two tribes in South Dakota and a voting rights group are suing four state officials, accusing them of failing to offer adequate voter registration services.

The complaint says South Dakota “is depriving thousand of tribal members and other citizens of their federally guaranteed opportunities to register to vote and to change their voter registration addresses when these citizens interact with state agencies.”

—

‘A space for dialogue’ in North Dakota

For the first time North Dakota’s Democratic Party has a Native American Caucus, an accomplishment organizers say is 40 years in the making.

Leading the effort are three women, all Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation citizens, who completed a caucus application before it was unanimously approved by the party’s State Policy Committee.

—

2020 Democratic and Republican national conventions

(Image: Screenshot by Kolby KickingWoman, Indian Country Today, via Republican National Convention)

Navajo VP praises Donald Trump on funding, public safety

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer opened Night Two of the Republican National Convention, endorsing President Donald Trump for the 2020 election.

Speaking in pre-recorded remarks from Shiprock, New Mexico, Lizer ran through a list of accomplishments the president has achieved for Indian Country in his first term. The Navajo Nation second-in-command said it wasn’t until Trump came into office that Indian Country had a true seat at the table.

—

RNC features Navajo leader, Columbus Day resolution

This year’s scaled-back RNC kicked off Monday with 336 delegates gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina — six from each state, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. territories.

Besides formally awarding President Donald Trump the Republican nomination, delegates approved a handful of resolutions, including one that seeks to preserve Columbus Day as a national holiday.

—

It’s now Donald Trump and the Republicans' turn

It may lack the traditional fanfare of conventions from years past or a pre-pandemic Trump rally, but the Republican National Convention is set to nominate President Donald Trump for re-election as the Republican candidate.

—

A glimpse of the Republican National Convention

Lifelong republican Donna Bergstrom, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, ran for the office of Lieutenant Governor for the state of Minnesota two years ago. This election, she's running for a state senate seat.

Bergstrom joins Indian Country Today Newscast to talk about the convention.

—

State Rep. Derrick Lente, Sandia Pueblo, delivers 2020 DNC roll call remarks on behalf of New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party of New Mexico)

Deb Haaland rings Indigeneity in primetime DNC speech

Shortly after millions of Americans listened to performances from John Legend and Common, they heard from one of the first Native women elected to Congress.

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, gave remarks on the final evening of the Democratic National Convention in August, highlighting the event’s increased focus this year on Indigenous peoples.

—

Activating the ‘fire’ within Native voters

Native Democrats, allies highlight importance of voting, other key issues at sweeping DNC caucus meeting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former second lady Jill Biden gave remarks, along with many well-known Native leaders, lawmakers and political candidates.

—

Native leaders featured in DNC roll call

This year’s DNC featured a virtual “Roll Call Across America." It took convention viewers to 57 states and territories across the country.

The roll call featured what was likely a record number of Indigenous speakers. Native American leaders from Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota were chosen to speak on behalf of their states.

—

Female leaders headline Democratic Native Caucus

The first Native American Caucus meeting of this year’s Democratic National Convention kicked off online with a land acknowledgment and a string of high-ranking female speakers.

U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan were the first in a series of Native leaders who rallied viewers to get out the vote to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

—

Follow additional 2020 election coverage at IndianCountryToday.com.

