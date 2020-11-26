Indian Country Thursday headlines

Stories we’re following are the real story of Thanksgiving, a Native woman as a contender for Secretary of Education, Hia C-ed O’odham tribe addresses Trump’s border wall, Indigenous pro hockey pioneer dies and much more

It’s that time of the year. Thanksgiving. Or as some Native people would say, “Thankstaking.” As you are waiting for the turkey to finish defrosting (or maybe finding the cooking instructions), read a story from our archives about the Wampanoag side of the First Thanksgiving. Plot twist: It wasn’t a pleasant meal between the Wampanoag and Pilgrims. Another story to read and share is “6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story.”

Procrastinating on cooking? Our national correspondent Dalton Walker conjured up a list of “8 things to do, safely, on your long holiday.” From podcasts to books, you can find some things to keep your mind occupied. Maybe learn something new.

How can you keep the kids busy? If you have kiddos at home, here is a contest that will keep them focused. NASA hopes to land the first woman and the second man on the moon in 2024. Students can be part of the exploration by submitting an essay to the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest by Dec. 17.

More news to catch up on at the start of your hopefully long weekend.

In this 2012 photo, Denise Juneau, then-Montana state superintendent of public instruction, addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Denise Juneau is contender for Secretary of Education

Denise Juneau, enrolled member of the Mandan Hidatsa Tribes and descendant of

Blackfeet Tribe and Tlingit and Haida Tribes, is being considered for the Secretary of Education job by the incoming Biden administration according to the Seattle Times.

Juneau is Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools. In 2008, she became the first Native woman in the country to be elected to an executive statewide office when she became Montana’s superintendent of public instruction. She served as Montana superintendent for two terms.

———

Native American voters helped secure Biden’s win in Arizona and beyond

The 2020 presidential election proved what voting rights advocates have argued for years. Native American voters play a decisive role in U.S. elections, especially in tight races.

Natives are now using that leveredge to gain more representation in top offices in the federal government.

President elect Joe Biden is under pressure to appoint at least one Native American to his cabinet. New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland of the Laguna Pueblo and Kevin Washburn, Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma and former head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs are contenders for overseeing the Interior Department.

———

Hia C-ed O’odham tribe says Trump’s border wall destroying community

The Hia C-ed O’odham tribe of Arizona is unrecognized at both the state and federal level but is officially recognized as the 12th district of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Hia C-ed O’odham Chairwoman Christina Andrews describes how construction of Trump’s border wall on the tribe’s territory at Organ Pipe National Monument has destroyed the tribe’s children’s shrine and sacred trails.

According to Andrews, the Trump administration failed to consult with tribes whose land is traversed by the wall.

——

Senator Tom Udall, who serves on the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee delivered the Congressional response immediately after President Keel’s SOIN.

U.S. Senator Udall honored for work supporting Native American languages

U.S. Senator Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, received the inaugural Native American Language Legacy Organizational Leadership Award for his work protecting and advancing Native languages according to a statement released by his office.

Udall, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, received the award during he annual Native American Languages Summit hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Native Americans, the Bureau of Indian Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

He worked to enact the Esther Martinez Native Languages Preservation Act in 2006 and led the Esther Martinez Native Language Programs Reauthorization Act in 2019.

“Native languages hold within them the culture, history and resiliency of their communities,” Udall said.

———

Indigenous pro hockey pioneer dies

One of the first Indiegnous hockey players to compete in the NHL has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Fred Sasakamoose, Cree, played 11 games with Chicago in 1953-54. He is believed to be the first Cree player to appear in an NHL game. In those days, only six teams competed in the league.

Sasakamoose died Tuesday. He was 86.

"Fred Sasakamoose was a Canadian original who attained one of his life goals at the age of 19, by becoming the first Cree player to appear in an NHL game, and then dedicated the rest of his long life to serving the First Nations community -- using hockey and other sports to provide opportunities for Indigenous youth," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

To read more about Sasakamoose, click here.

———

Oneida cyclist selected to compete in ESports World Championships

Shayna Powless, Oneida, is gearing up to compete in the ESports World Championships as a member of Team USA.

The virtual race is set for Dec. 9.

Powless, a professional cyclist, announced that she was on the team on Wednesday via her Instagram page. For more information on the virtual race, click here.

Her brother Neilson Powless is also a professional cyclist. He recently competed in the Tour de France.

——

WATCH: The Oglala Lakota's historical first

It's an all Indian Country Today show! National correspondent Mary Annette Pember joins the show to share more about her story on a historical first for the Oglala Lakota in South Dakota.

Plus our editor Mark Trahant tells us about one school in northwest New Mexico using it's busses to bring Navajo Nation students some essential items

And our newscast's own correspondent Carina Dominguez has a story on Indigenous boxer Kali Reis and her recent WBA belt win.

Watch below and read the story here.

