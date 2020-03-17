Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Story summaries, lists of closures, resources *Updated Wednesday, March 18 at 8:12 pm EDT

COVID-19 Tracker in the United States

Total cases: 7,038

Total deaths: 97

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54

(50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)

Cases confirmed in the Indian health system: 7

(Confirmed by tribes, the Indian Health Service, state public health agencies or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

New cases at Lummi; long-term care facility outbreak traced back to sick workers

The Lummi Nation in Washington state has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases, according to Tony Hillaire, chief of staff of the Lummi Indian Business Council. This adds to the total of seven within the Indian health system; one in the Portland Area of the Indian Health Service, one in the Great Plains area and two in the Navajo region.

Of the three Lummi cases, one is a Lummi citizen who resides on the reservation. The other two cases are residents of King and Whatcom counties.

Open? Closed? Looking for a unified pandemic strategy

'Everything else takes a backseat to being alive'

On one hand most tribal governments have been quick to respond. Tribal offices are closed and the governments are telling employees to practice social distancing.Yet the casino world is divided. It really depends on the "where."Tuesday the Navajo Nation announced its shutting down its four casinos. Salt River and Gila River did the same. But at the Desert Diamond casinos in Tucson and Glendale, it's business as usual.

Unprecedented times.

Four IHS cases confirmed; ‘serious public health threat’

Majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 have ‘mild illness’ a few get ‘seriously ill’ and ‘some people can die’

The Indian Health Service confirmed what everyone already knows: Indian Country will not be immune from the global coronavirus pandemic.

During a media conference call, the Indian Health Service confirmed three COVID-19 cases, one in the Navajo area, another in the Great Plains area, and the third is in the Portland area. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez confirmed the second case on the nation Tuesday evening on KTNN.

San Ildefonso Pueblo, a pueblo located north of Santa Fe, closed their reservation to tourists as a precaution to coronavirus. Today, the pueblo added this sign to notify the general public of this request. (Photo by Nathan Sanchez)

The science: How coronavirus spreads from person to person

Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate. It spreads more easily than flu but less than measles, tuberculosis or some other respiratory diseases

Coronavirus Q & A: What is it? The symptoms. And how it spreads

An explainer of every frequently asked question in relation to COVID-19.

Opinion: Flatten the curve by Tom Cole

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 multiplying rapidly across the nation and around the world, there is increasing concern about how to effectively slow the spread ...

Opinion: The anxiety from COVID-19 by Joe Biden

Across the nation many of us are feeling anxious about the rapid spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.

Opinion: One sure thing about COVID-19

It has been nearly three months since the first cases of a new coronavirus pneumonia appeared in Wuhan, China.

Are you a Native student whose college or university has been closed or switched to online classes? Visit this spreadsheet for resources involving technology in Native communities. It is updated by San Juan College’s Native American Center.