Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo, a worker wearing a mask and protective clothing walks between the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital in northern Italy. The medical impact of the new coronavirus is coming into sharper focus in March 2020 as it continues its spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Story summaries, lists of closures, resources  *Updated Wednesday, March 18 at 8:12 pm EDT

COVID-19 Tracker in the United States

Total cases: 7,038

Total deaths: 97

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54
(50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)

Cases confirmed in the Indian health system: 7
(Confirmed by tribes, the Indian Health Service, state public health agencies or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Indian Country Today story syllabus

Stories that have been posted by Indian Country Today

MOST RECENT:

New cases at Lummi; long-term care facility outbreak traced back to sick workers

The Lummi Nation in Washington state has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases, according to Tony Hillaire, chief of staff of the Lummi Indian Business Council. This adds to the total of seven within the Indian health system; one in the Portland Area of the Indian Health Service, one in the Great Plains area and two in the Navajo region.

Of the three Lummi cases, one is a Lummi citizen who resides on the reservation. The other two cases are residents of King and Whatcom counties.

Open? Closed? Looking for a unified pandemic strategy

'Everything else takes a backseat to being alive'

On one hand most tribal governments have been quick to respond. Tribal offices are closed and the governments are telling employees to practice social distancing.Yet the casino world is divided. It really depends on the "where."Tuesday the Navajo Nation announced its shutting down its four casinos. Salt River and Gila River did the same. But at the Desert Diamond casinos in Tucson and Glendale, it's business as usual. 

Unprecedented times.

Four IHS cases confirmed; ‘serious public health threat’

Majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 have ‘mild illness’ a few get ‘seriously ill’ and ‘some people can die’

The Indian Health Service confirmed what everyone already knows: Indian Country will not be immune from the global coronavirus pandemic.

During a media conference call, the Indian Health Service confirmed three COVID-19 cases, one in the Navajo area, another in the Great Plains area, and the third is in the Portland area. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez confirmed the second case on the nation Tuesday evening on KTNN.

89722595_10216604267562397_3269333881718833152_n
San Ildefonso Pueblo, a pueblo located north of Santa Fe, closed their reservation to tourists as a precaution to coronavirus. Today, the pueblo added this sign to notify the general public of this request. (Photo by Nathan Sanchez)

Explanation stories

The science: How coronavirus spreads from person to person

Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate. It spreads more easily than flu but less than measles, tuberculosis or some other respiratory diseases

Coronavirus Q&A: What is it? The symptoms. And how it spreads

An explainer of every frequently asked question in relation to COVID-19.

Opinion: Flatten the curve by Tom Cole

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 multiplying rapidly across the nation and around the world, there is increasing concern about how to effectively slow the spread ...

Opinion: The anxiety from COVID-19 by Joe Biden

Across the nation many of us are feeling anxious about the rapid spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.

Opinion: One sure thing about COVID-19

It has been nearly three months since the first cases of a new coronavirus pneumonia appeared in Wuhan, China.

image_from_ios

COVID-19 online resources

What's open and closed in Indian Country 
Last updated: Wednesday, March 18 @ 2 PM EDT

Conferences:

  1. AIHEC Spring Student Conference [Cancelled]
  2. AISES Region 1 Conference [Cancelled]
  3. AISES Region 2 Conference [Cancelled]
  4. AISES Region 3 Conference [Cancelled]
  5. AISES Region 5 Conference [Cancelled]
  6. AISES Region 6 Conference [Cancelled]
  7. AISES Region 7 Conference [Cancelled]
  8. Annual Native Harm Reduction Summit [Postponed]
  9. Bristol Bay Sustainability Summit [Postponed]
  10. Commission on Native Children Regional Meeting [Cancelled]
  11. Future Native Nation Builders Program [Postponed]
  12. FVPSA Tribal Peer-to-Peer Mentoring Meeting [Postponed]
  13. Indian Gaming 2020 Tradeshow [Postponed]
  14. Indigenous Tourism Forum of the Americas [Cancelled]
  15. 2020 Native American Child and Family Conference [Postponed]
  16. Native American & Indigenous Studies Association (NAISA) conference [Cancelled]
  17. Native Women Lead: Growing Your Dream Retreat [Postponed]
  18. Native Public Media conference [Cancelled]
  19. Navajo Nation Economic Summit 2020 [Postponed]
  20. NCUIH Conference: New Opportunities in Urban Indian Health [Cancelled]
  21. New Mexico Tribal Leaders Summit [Postponed]
  22. NIHB National Tribal Public Health Summit [Postponed]
  23. NICWA Protecting Our Children Conference [Cancelled … moved online]
  24. Our Nations Our Journeys, Indigenous Public Health Forum [Postponed]
  25. Tanana Chiefs Convention [Postponed]
  26. Tulane University Third Annual Indigenous Symposium [Cancelled]
  27. Tree of Healing Behavioral Health Conference [Postponed with new dates]
  28. Tribal Public Health Conference hosted by SPTHB [Cancelled]
  29. Tribal Self-Governance Conference [Postponed]
  30. UNM NALSA & TLJ: Crime In Indian Country [Cancelled]
  31. Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum [Cancelled]

Events:

  1. AMERIND All West Native American 100 [Cancelled]
  2. American Indian Graduate Center’s 50th Anniversary Gala [Postponed]
  3. Arctic Winter Games [Cancelled]
  4. Arizona State University Powwow [Postponed]
  5. Basketball Against Alcohol and Drugs Tournament [Cancelled]
  6. BYU Powwow [Cancelled]
  7. Cama’i Dance Festival [Postponed]
  8. Coeur d’Alene 27th Anniversary Powwow [Postponed]
  9. Denver March Powwow [Postponed]
  10. Dine College Powwow [Cancelled]
  11. Gila River Indian “Get Out The Vote” Rally [Cancelled]
  12. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians [All events cancelled until further notice]
  13. Fort Hall All-Indian Basketball Tournament [Postponed]
  14. Fort Lewis Annual Hozhoni Days Powwow [Cancelled]
  15. 7th Gen College Fair and Summit [Postponed]
  16. Gathering of Nations Powwow [Cancelled]
  17. Gun Lake Tribe [All events cancelled]
  18. Havasupai Annual Peach Festival [Closed]
  19. Indigi Pop X [Postponed]
  20. Lakehead University Powwow [Cancelled]
  21. Madison Park Social Powwow [Cancelled]
  22. Merrie Monarch Festival [Cancelled]
  23. National NALSA 50th Anniversary with TICA [Cancelled]
  24. Native at Virginia Tech Sprint Powwow [Cancelled]
  25. Osage Candidate Debates [Cancelled]
  26. Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow at Washington State University [Cancelled]
  27. Penn State Powwow [Cancelled]
  28. Pokagon Band of Potawatomi [All events cancelled]
  29. Potato Dance Special, hosted by BYU Native Alumni [Cancelled]
  30. Powwow For Hope hosted by the American Indian Cancer Foundation [Postponed]
  31. Raven’s Ball hosted by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium [Cancelled]
  32. Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe [All community event cancelled for the rest of the month]
  33. Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian [ALL events cancelled through 5/3]
  34. Stanford Powwow [Cancelled]
  35. The Sea of Grass Book Release [Postponed]
  36. Tuba City Flea Market [Closed until further notice]
  37. Tuba City Spring Festival [Cancelled, headliners postponed]
  38. Tuba City Chapter events [Cancelled]
  39. Utah State University Powwow [Cancelled]
  40. Vision Maker Film Festival [Postponed]
  41. Weber State University Powwow [Postponed]

Casinos

  1. Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort [Closed through April 1]
  2. Black Bear Casino Resort [Closed through April 1]
  3. Fond-du-Luth Casino [Closed through April 1]
  4. Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels [Closed through March 31]
    1. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
    2. Your One Star Casino
    3. Cherokee Casino
  5. Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma Casinos [Closed through March 31]
    1. The Artesian Casino
    2. Ada Gaming Center
    3. Black Gold Casino
    4. Border Casino
    5. Chisholm Trail Casino
    6. Gold Mountain Casino
    7. Jet Stream Casino
    8. Newcastle Casino
    9. Riverwind Casino
    10. SaltCreek Casino
    11. Texoma Casino
    12. The Riverstar Casino
    13. Treasure Valley Casino
    14. Washita Casino
    15. WinStar World Casino and Resort
    16. Goldsby Gaming Center
    17. Madill Gaming Center
    18. Tishomingo Tobacco & Gaming
  6. Emerald Queen Casino [Closed through March 30]
  7. Glacier Peaks Casino [Closed through March 29]
  8. Ilani Casino [Closed through March 31]
  9. Kalispel Casino and the Wellness Center [Closed through March 31]
  10. Legends Casino Hotel [Closed through March 31]
  11. Little Creek Casino Resort [Closed through March 31]
  12. Little River Casino Resort [Closed through March 29]
  13. Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel [Closed through March 31]
  14. Muckleshoot Casino [Limited to 250 people until further notice]
  15. Ohkay Casino Hotel [Closed through April 1]
  16. Pechanga Resort Casino [Closed through March 31]
  17. Pokagon owned Four Winds Casinos [Closed through March 30]
    1. Four Winds New Buffalo
    2. Four Winds Hartford
    3. Four Winds Dowagiac
    4. Four Winds South Bend
  18. Pueblo of Pojoaque owned casinos [Closed through March 29]
    1. Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino
    2. Cities of Gold Casino
  19. San Manuel Casino [Closed through March 31]
  20. Santa Ana Star Casino [Closed through April 15]
  21. Seven Cedars Casino [Closed through March 31]
  22. Shoalwater Bay Casino [Closed through April 1]
  23. Snoqualmie Casino [Closed through March 31]
  24. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort [Closed until further notice]
  25. Tulalip owned gaming [Closed through March 30]
    1. Tulalip Resort Casino
    2. Quil Ceda Creek Casino
    3. Tulalip Bingo & Slots

Establishments

  1. Alaska Federation of Natives [Offices closed through April 3]
  2. All Havasupai tourism [Suspended until April 14]
    1. Falls and camp grounds
  3. All Navajo Tribal Parks [Closed]
    1. Monument Valley Tribal Park [Closed]
    2. Antelope Canyon [Closed]
    3. Four Corners Monument [Closed]
    4. Antelope Point Marina [Closed]
    5. Lake Powell [Closed]
    6. Little Colorado River [Closed]
    7. Canyon de Chelly [Closed]
    8. Bisti Badlands [Closed]
    9. Coal Mine Canyon [Closed]
    10. Wheatfield Lake Recreational Park [Closed]
    11. Window Rock Park & Veteran’s Memorial Park [Closed]
    12. Navajo Nation Zoo & Botanical Park [Closed]
  4. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
    1. Kayak Public Transit [issued statemet]
    2. All CTUIR and Yellowhawk community-based events, gatherings, meetings [Cancelled until further notice]
    3. CTUIR commission and committee meetings [Cancelled until week of March 30]
  5. Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
    1. Fond du Lac Cloquet, Brookston, and Sawyer Community Centers [Closed until further notice]
  6. Grand Canyon West [Closed until April 1]
    1. Grand Canyon Skywalk
    2. Hualapai River Runners tours of the Colorado River
    3. The Zipline at Grand Canyon West
    4. The Hualapai Ranch
  7. Hobuck Beach Resort and The Cape Resort [Closed]
  8. Hopi Village of Songopavi [Closed to tourists until April 14]
  9. Ho-Chunk Nation
    1. All executive public boards and committees [suspended]
    2. All facilities closed to visitors
    3. CDL training [Postponed]
    4. Community Garden planning meetings [Cancelled]
    5. Elder Meal/TAU sites are delivery only
    6. Financial Literacy events [Postponed]
    7. Gaming Commission monthly meetings [Cancelled]
    8. HCG-Madison [Closed]
    9. HCG-Wisconsin sites [Closed]
    10. HHCDA community buildings [Closed to public]
    11. Ho-Chunk Nation Museum [Closed to public]
    12. Juried Youth Art Show [Postponed]
    13. Homebuyer Education Classes [Postponed]
    14. Language Division offices [Closed]
    15. Mothers of Tradition group meetings [Cancelled]
    16. Partners in Parenting [Cancelled]
    17. SNAP-Ed classes [Suspended]
    18. Supreme Court En Banc hearings [Postponed]
    19. TAU services will be limited
    20. Traditional Court [All meetings suspended]
    21. Vietnam Veterans Day [Observance cancelled]
  10. Makah Cultural and Research Center [Closed]
  11. Quapaw Tribe [Closed until further notice]
    1. The John L. Berrey Fitness Center
    2. Title VI dining area
    3. Quapaw Library and Museum
  12. San Ildefonso Pueblo [Closed to tourists]
  13. Shi Shi Trail, Cape Flattery Trail and Third Beach Trail [Open to tribal members only]

Tribally issued travel advisories:

  1. Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  2. Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes
  3. Chippewa Cree Tribe
  4. Citizen Potawatomi Nation
  5. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
  6. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
  7. Crow Tribe
  8. Ho-Chunk Nation
  9. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians
  10. Jicarilla Apache Nation
  11. Northern Arapaho Tribe
  12. Oglala Sioux
  13. Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
  14. Oneida Nation
  15. Osage Nation
  16. Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
  17. Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
  18. Rosebud Sioux
  19. Navajo Nation
  20. Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma
  21. Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona
  22. Pokagon Band of Potawatomi
  23. Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe
  24. Puyallup Tribe
  25. Squaxin Island Tribe
  26. Standing Rock Sioux
  27. Southern Ute Tribe
  28. Suquamish Tribe
  29. Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
  30. Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
  31. Yankton Sioux

State of Emergency for Tribal Nations:

  1. Chippewa Cree Tribe
  2. Ho-Chunk Nation
  3. Navajo Nation
  4. Northern Arapaho Tribe
  5. Oneida Nation
  6. Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
  7. Lummi Nation
  8. Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe
  9. Rosebud Sioux Tribe
  10. Squaxin Island Tribe
  11. Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
  12. Yurok Tribe

Tribal Colleges and Universities:

  1. Haskell Indian Nations University [Extended Spring break]
  2. Institute of American Indian Arts [Extended Spring break, classes moved online]
  3. Little Big Horn College [Classes moved online]
  4. Northwest Indian College [Classes moved online]
  5. Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College [Classes moved online]
  6. Oglala Lakota College [Classes moved online]
  7. Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College [Classes moved online]
  8. Stone Child College [Closed to anyone besides faculty and students]

Native schools (K-12)

  1. ALL 185 funded Bureau of Indian Education schools
    1. See a full list here [Dates vary by school]
  2. Fond du Lac Ojibwe School [Closed until March 30]
  3. Ho-Chunk Nation Head Start [Closed]
  4. Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy [Closed through April 5]
  5. Navajo Nation grant, contract, and BIE schools [Closed until April 6]
    1. Includes all FACE Programs, Early Childhood Programs, Child Care Development Fund Programs, and Navajo Head Start Programs
  6. Nay Ah Shing Schools [Closed until March 30]
  7. Oneida Nation School System [Closed until April 6]
    1. Oneida Nation Head Start [Closed until April 6]
  8. Santa Fe Indian School [Closed through April 20]
  9. Salt River Schools [Closed through March 31]

Will continue as planned (as of March 18):

  1. Annual Indian Law Conference
  2. NABI Educational Youth Summit & Basketball Invitational
  3. Native American Music Awards [Submissions are temporarily suspended]
  4. Ute Mountain Casino Powwow

To make additions to this list: Tweet @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

Resources for Native students: 

Are you a Native student whose college or university has been closed or switched to online classes? Visit this spreadsheet for resources involving technology in Native communities. It is updated by San Juan College’s Native American Center.

