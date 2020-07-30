Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Indian Country leaders pay tribute to John Lewis

Standing alongside Ed Bolling and Rep. John Lewis, ICMN Editorial Cartoonist Marty Two Bulls Wins $5,000 as Herblock Award Finalist. (Photo by Vincent Schilling, Indian Country Today, File)

Dalton Walker

‘I’m incredibly grateful for him and all his amazing work he did; he really made his life count’

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

The legacy of civil rights legend John Lewis has impacted many in Indian Country.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80. The long-serving Georgia Democratic congressman will be buried Thursday at a private ceremony in Atlanta. Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

A memorial service held in Washington, D.C., this week drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. On Sunday, his flag-draped casket was carried across the bridge in his memory.

Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, a New Mexico Democrat, posted a short video on social media after attending the Capitol service.

“I sat there just realizing how fortunate I was to serve with John Lewis for nearly two years, but also have him in this world to fight for many people,” Haaland said. “I’m incredibly grateful for him and all his amazing work he did. He really made his life count.”

Republican Rep. Tom Cole, Chickasaw Nation, of Oklahoma, also attended the memorial service.

“It was a very moving ceremony that rightly recognized John’s many years of distinguished service and his significant contributions to our country, including his unmatched leadership role in the continual struggle for civil rights,” Cole said on Facebook. “I will always have the utmost admiration for John Lewis, and I am exceedingly grateful that I had the opportunity to serve with him for many years and call him my friend.”

Both Haaland and Cole also issued statements not long after Lewis’ death.

(Related article: Civil rights icon John Lewis dies at age 80)

Standing alongside Ed Bolling and Rep. John Lewis, ICMN Editorial Cartoonist Marty Two Bulls (standing with his wife) Wins $5,000 as Herblock Award Finalist. Photo: Vincent Schilling
Standing alongside Ed Bolling and Rep. John Lewis, ICMN Editorial Cartoonist Marty Two Bulls (standing with his wife) Wins $5,000 as Herblock Award Finalist.

Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, an Oklahoma Republican, and Sharice Davids, Ho-Chunk, a Kansas Democrat, each shared memories of Lewis on social media.

“John Lewis was a civil rights icon who dedicated his life to fighting for equality,” Mullin said. “It was an honor to serve alongside him in Congress and his legacy will continue on.”

Davids posted a photo of Lewis, saying the country lost a true patriot.

“May we honor his legacy by continuing his commitment to justice and equality, and to cause good trouble along the way,” she said.

Lewis’ death also affected young people in Indian Country.

United National Indian Tribal Youth co-Presidents Brittany McKane, Muscogee Creek, and Robert Scottie Miller, Swinomish, highlighted Lewis’ own impact before the age of 25 and thanked him for his service in a joint statement.

“As a youth, he created an everlasting impact with his actions, sacrificing his own safety to fight for what was right. He caused good trouble to create necessary change. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of liberty for his people, both present and unborn.”

UNITY statement on the passing of John Lewis. (Graphic courtesy of UNITY)
UNITY statement on the passing of John Lewis. (Graphic courtesy of UNITY)

Mary Kim Titla, executive director of United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY), said Lewis showed anyone can make a difference at any age.

“As UNITY pursues its mission to build a strong, unified and self-reliant Native America, through youth involvement, we can hold John Lewis up as someone to emulate,” said Titla, San Carlos Apache.

NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said he marched with Lewis in a protest against the Iraq War nearly 20 years ago. In a statement, Tilsen said Lewis’ legacy is a call to action to fight for justice.

“He believed that change could not wait and that we must act now and in this moment if we want things to change,” Tilsen said.

“We are now at a time and place in this country in which we are actively dismantling white supremacy and systemic racism. Civil disobedience and nonviolent direct action are required to change the system, to maintain the momentum and catalyze this nation forward.”

How to watch John Lewis' funeral

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary (Atlanta, Georgia)
Online stream: C-SPAN and other news organizations

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're talking about, including NASA's Perseverance rover, the Democratic National Convention, a Navajo man's planned execution, and more

Indian Country Today

BREAKING: Donald Trump tweets election delay idea (on a day of really bad news)

Tweet comes on a day of bad economic news — the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter

The Associated Press

Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands

'It is our homeland, the creation story of our lives. We are so elated and grateful'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’

Republican Mike Hunter insists Oklahoma wants to preserve tribal sovereignty; Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations disagree

Mary Annette Pember

Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row

The execution date is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Indiana

The Associated Press

Will vaccine trials reflect America’s diversity?

When it comes to trials for drug treatments and vaccines, diversity matters, however, in the phase 1 trial of Moderna's safety test in July, only one person out of 45 people was Native American

Kaiser Health News

Aaron Yazzie's ‘stuff on Mars’ — again!

Navajo mechanical engineer will send his second Mars project into space on July 30 *Corrected

Indian Country Today

New York City seal should be re-examined, de Blasio says

The Associated Press

by

Lenape88

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

News we're watching on July 29, 2020

Indian Country Today

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

More than 62 percent of households had responded to the census as of Sunday, leaving about 55 million households that will require visits by census takers

The Associated Press