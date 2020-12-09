Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following for Dec. 9: Female Indigenous journalists face harassment, Wes Studi recognized, PhD in Indigenous astronomy, Senate meeting on self-governance and cultural sovereignty, and more

Female Indigenous journalists face racism, harassment in newsrooms: report

According to a paper published by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, World Press Freedom Canada and Journalists for Human Rights, female Indigenous journalists experience violence, harassment, sexism and racism on the job.

Wes Studi named one of 25 best actors of the 21st century

Wes Studi, Cherokee, was named one of the 25 best actors of the 21st century by New York Times film critics. Studi has appeared in The New World, Avatar, Hostels and other Hollywood films. Other actors named include Catherine Deneuve, Willem Dafoe, Joaquin Phoenix, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington

Africa’s first PhD in Indigenous astronomy

Motheo Koitsiwe of the Batswana tribe in Botswana and South Africa earned Africa’s first PhD in Indigenous astronomy incorporating traditional cosmologies shared by his elders and other tribal members. Koitsiwe earned the degree from North-West University in South Africa.

“This passion was ignited by my late grandmother, Mmamodiagane Tladinyane, when she narrated stories, poems, riddles, songs of African night skies and cosmologies around the fireplace,” he said.

Nation’s only heavy icebreaker ship departs for Arctic deployment

The Polar Star was deployed on Dec. 4 to Alaskan waters and the Arctic to stave off illegal fishing by foreign operations in the U.S Exclusive Economic Zone and will also conduct Arctic training for future ice -breaker ships.

Grave robbing at UC Berkeley: A history of failed repatriation

Sage Alexander offers a commentary about UC Berkeley’s complicity with western expansion and the institution’s failure to repatriate the thousands of human remains still in its possession.

(Image: Senate Committee on Indian Affairs You Tube)

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs schedule oversight hearing

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold an oversight hearing on Wednesday titled “From Languages to Homelands: Advancing Tribal Self-Governance and Cultural Sovereignty for Future Generations.”

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click here for details.

Native actress cast as deaf superhero

Native actress Alaqua Cox has been cast as Maya Lopez, the alter-identity of Echo, a deaf Native superhero. Cox, who is also deaf, will be appearing alongside Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye in “Avengers”) in the Marvel/Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

Watch: Inuit throat singing

Inuk creator and TikToker Shina Novalinga uses social media to teach others about Inuit culture.

Newscast: Invisible people with visible votes

On Tuesday's show, Vonnie McCormick, principal chief of the Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe, explains her effort to get out the vote in Georgia's special election.

Sicangu Oyate citizen OJ Semans, founder of the nonpartisan Native voting rights group Four Directions, worked to get 100,000 eligible Native voters in Georgia to cast their ballots. He'll tell us how that went.

Plus, Joaqlin Estus, national correspondent, talks about a string of islands near the Canadian border that were hit hard by heavy rain and strong winds.

