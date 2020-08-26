Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Indian Country Today

Stories we're following: Navajo man set to be executed; Navajo vice president speaks at Republican convention; Oklahoma runoff results; what medicine should be all about; and more

Navajo man’s execution set for Wednesday

Lawyers for the only Native American on federal death row are still seeking a last-minute court or presidential intervention to halt his execution. However the U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday declined to step in. His execution by lethal injection is  scheduled for today [Wednesday]. 

Navajo Lezmond Mitchell was convicted of the 2001 murder of a 63-year-old Navajo woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter on the Navajo Nation.

On Tuesday, Mitchell’s lawyers filed papers in federal court in Washington to delay his execution, which is set to take place at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Mitchell is the first Native American sentenced to death since the resumption of the federal death penalty in 1994. The Navajo Nation opposes the death penalty but Mitchell was convicted of carjacking resulting in death — a crime that carries the possibility of capital punishment regardless of where it occurred.

The National Congress of American Indians and more than a dozen tribal nations asked President Donald Trump to block the Navajo citizen’s execution. NCAI President Fawn Sharp wrote to Trump asking him to grant clemency to Mitchell and commute his death sentence to life without the possibility of release.

Navajo VP praises Donald Trump on funding, public safety

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer opened Night Two of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. As the lone Native voice thus far at the convention, Lizer endorsed Trump for the 2020 election.

Speaking in pre-recorded remarks from Shiprock, New Mexico, Lizer listed presidential accomplishments, among them a "true seat at the table" for Indian Country.

Lizer said Trump has made it a priority to repair the federal government’s relationship with the Navajo Nation. He credited the president with delivering the “largest financial funding package ever to Indian Country” with the CARES Act. The Trump administration sided with Alaska Native corporations in a dispute over how those coronavirus relief funds would be allocated.

Lizer praised the president for setting up “Operation Lady Justice,” a White House task force addressing missing and slain American Indians and Alaska Natives, as well as funding to improve public safety and support crime victims in Native communities.

Lizer also applauded Trump for reactivating the White House Council on Native American Affairs and for the appointment of conservative judges to the federal bench and to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cherokee candidate for Oklahoma Senate wins runoff

Shane Jett is one step closer to being back in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Jett, Cherokee, beat incumbent and two-term state senator Ron Sharp in Tuesday’s Oklahoma primary runoff to represent the Republican Party in November’s general election District 17 race.

Jett last served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives 10 years ago. He served from 2004 to 2010 before two unsuccessful runs for the 5th Congressional District’s Republican Party nomination in 2010 and 2014.

Jett received 4,611 votes, or 59 percent, to Sharp’s 3,153 votes, or 41 percent, according to the state Election Board. Jett next faces Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler in the race for a four-year Senate term in a district that includes eastern Oklahoma and northern Pottawatomie counties, in the central part of the state.

Jett joins two other Native candidates vying for state Senate seats in Oklahoma and nine Native candidates seeking a state House seat in the general election. He was the lone Native candidate in Tuesday’s runoff.

Shane Jett, a candidate for Oklahoma state senate. (Photo courtesy of Jett's campaign website)
Shane Jett, a candidate for Oklahoma state senate. (Photo courtesy of Jett's campaign website)

Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara citizen to head North Dakota historic site

Alisha Deegan, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara, has been named the new superintendent of Knife River Indian Village National Historic Site in Stanton, North Dakota. She has served as the site’s acting superintendent since June and will begin her new assignment on Sept. 27, according to a Facebook post.

The site is northwest of Bismarck near the Missouri River and Fort Berthold Reservation.

National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost made the announcement on Monday. For details, click here.

Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire Columbia River High School’s mascot after hearing feedback that decried its Native American imagery as offensive and racist.

In a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for shelving the mascot image of a Plains Indian chief, The Columbian reported.

Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate the mascot. “It’s too often a slur,” said Mike Iyall, former vice chairman and current tribal council member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

The board could formally vote to OK its removal at its next meeting. Wendy Smith, school board president, said Tuesday there’s “no cause to keep it in place.”

The mascot has been challenged several times, with students voting in 1994 and again in 2019 to keep the imagery. This summer a petition to remove the chieftain garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

Watch: What medicine should be all about

“Rez 2 Med” was created to increase the representation of Native Americans in the medical field. The founders were med students Jasmine Curry, Diné; Tomoko Wilson, Diné; and Maliyan Bennette, Penobscot.

They created social media accounts to share their medical school experience and to let people know what they can do to stay healthy. Curry and Wilson joined Indian Country Today’s newscast on Tuesday.

Freelance reporter Sandra Hale Schulman was also featured. She talks about her latest article, which features community arts activist Marcie Rendon, White Earth Anishinaabe Nation.

ICT Phone Logo

Like these stories? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed

Updated: Lezmond Mitchell’s lawyers are still seeking last-minute court intervention, but the U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday declined to step in and halt the execution

The Associated Press

Cherokee candidate for Oklahoma Senate wins runoff

Shane Jett joins two other Native candidates vying for state Senate seats in Oklahoma #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Navajo VP praises Donald Trump on funding, public safety

‘We, for years, fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us; that is, until President Trump took office’  #NativeVote20

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we're talking about: Republicans pass Columbus Day resolution, U.S. Army Corps throws cold water on proposed gold-copper mine in Alaska, Oglala Sioux Tribe declares emergency over suicides, and more

Indian Country Today

Navajo women mobilize to protect elders from COVID-19

'It just feels like they’re forgotten'

Cronkite News

RNC features Navajo leader, Columbus Day resolution

Tribe's vice president, Myron Lizer, among 17 people set to speak on Day 2 of convention  #NativeVote20

Kolby KickingWoman

Corps: Pebble Mine would have adverse impacts on Alaska salmon site

Critics don’t see this as an absolute death knell for the mine, though a Natural Resource Defense Council leader described it as a 'nail in the coffin'

The Associated Press

An opportunity to redefine education

On the newscast for Monday August 24th, 2020 is Diné College President Charles M. Roessel and national correspondent Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Death penalty: 'Eye for an eye' or precedent that gives the US government the final say

Big picture is complicated because tribes are supposed to weigh in on a death penalty decision; nearly all have opted out from the process

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

by

THENINE

Cherokee candidate seeks to unseat Oklahoma incumbent

Former state Rep. Shane Jett faces Ron Sharp on Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff for state Senate. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker