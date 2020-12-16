Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following on Dec. 16: Minnesota MMIW task force report; Haaland lead contender for Interior; Federal death penalty must include tribal consent; Culturally responsive evaluation framework; online guide to shopping Indigenous; and more

Minnesota's MMIW task force releases report

Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people are “far more likely” to experience violence, go missing or be killed than other groups in Minnesota, according to a new report.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Task Force in Minnesota has released a report of its findings. The task force was created in 2019 through unanimous bipartisan support of elected state officials.

"As the mother of a seven-year old Ojibwe girl, the contents of this report not only provide some comfort but a road map to ensure all of our daughters can grow up in a world where they are safe and valued," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, White Earth Nation, said in a statement. "Now we must take action to ensure that not one Native woman, girl, or member of the two-spirit community is harmed or forgotten.”

The task force found that the root cause of MMIW injustices are based in colonization, historical trauma, racism, sexism and sexual objectification.

Click here to read the report.

Deb Haaland a lead contender for Interior secretary

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is a lead contender to become President-elect Joe Biden's Interior secretary, despite Democratic worry that her departure would leave them with a perilously thin majority in the House.

Haaland, vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, is a member of New Mexico's Pueblo of Laguna. She would make history as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

Read more.

The wrongful death of an Indian: A tribe’s right to object to a death penalty

In an essay for the UCLA Law Review, Grant Christensen argues that tribes must consent in order to the federal government carrying out the death penalty for Native citizens who commit crimes on reservations.

Christensen argues that the U.S. Department of Justice violated the Federal Death penalty Act of 1994 when it executed Lezmond Mitchell of the Navajo Tribe despite objections from the Navajo Nation.

Read more.

Notah Begay III Foundation releases report on creating culturally responsive evaluation framework

“Getting to the Heart of the Community: Creating a Culturally Responsive Evaluation Framework,” is designed to help guide Indigenous communities in creating their own evaluation methodology that reflects their needs.

Read More.

Earrings from Birch Bark Books and Native Arts, Minneapolis. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember)

An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Looking to shop from Indigenous artists and small businesses this holiday season? Here is a list of sites where you can find these products online.

Portland leaders apologize to displaced family

The mayor and police chief in Portland, Oregon, have apologized to a Black and Indigenous family for tweets the officials posted about protests against the family’s eviction from their longtime home.

Read more.

Signs and barricades remained outside a house on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

Hard hit southwest Alaska receives vaccine

As millions across the nation await details about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, remote Western Alaskan villages prepare to be among the first to get it. The operation, coined Project Togo after the sled dog who led a life-saving antitoxin delivery to Nome in 1925, recalls memories of that year’s infamous diphtheria outbreak which plunged rural Alaska into quarantine.

Almost a century later, officials are hoping the current vaccine delivery will mirror the success of its namesake.

Read more.

Left to right: Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr. and Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis cast three of Arizona’s electoral college votes. (Photo from President Jonathan Nez, Twitter)

Native electors help seal Biden win

The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden this week as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in November’s election.

At least seven Native people across three states cast electoral votes in favor of Biden.

Read more.

Newscast: Ready and hungry for change

Newly elected chairman of the Northern Arapaho Tribe Jordan Dresser is featured in Tuesday's Indian Country Today's newscast. Dresser shares his motivations were as he ran for tribal chairman especially in the middle of a pandemic.

Plus, national correspondent Dalton Walker talks about the COVID-19 vaccine as it makes its way into Indian Country.

