Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

News we’re talking about: Iroquois Nationals to play in World Games, Oneida cyclist competes in Tour de France, national monument proposed for Nevada, and more

Iroquois Nationals to play at World Games

The Iroquois Nationals lacrosse team has accepted an invitation to compete at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

The International World Games Association, the World Games 2022 Organizing Committee and World Lacrosse announced the news in a joint release Monday.

"We'll see you all in Birmingham," the Nationals tweeted. "Let's do this."

The team thanked fans and others who rallied behind them.

The news follows a weekslong campaign to get the Nationals included in the international competition after the initial roster left them out.

Organizers eventually changed their entry requirements after an online petition garnered more than 50,000 signatures, and other lacrosse programs and sponsors including Nike voiced their support.

Ireland was one of the eight teams originally invited to compete but withdrew to open a spot for the Nationals.

Oneida man is first Native American in Tour de France

The first Native American to compete in the Tour de France celebrated his 24th birthday in style.

Neilson Powless, Oneida, marked the occasion last week by placing fourth in stage 4 of the grueling race.

The Roseville, California, cyclist is riding with the American professional team Education First Pro Cycling.

“Best. Birthday. EVER,” Powless said in a Sept. 3 tweet that included EF Pro Cycling congratulating him on his finish.

Nielson Powless (Photo by Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

National monument proposed for Nevada tribal lands

RENO, Nev. — Local tribes and national conservation groups are lobbying to establish a fourth national monument in southern Nevada that would preserve Indigenous cultural sites and critical environmental habitat.

The proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument would protect nearly 600 square miles east of the Mojave Desert in southern Clark County.

The Wilderness Society, the National Parks Conservation Association and local tribes are working together to achieve the land designation, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Avi Kwa Ame is Mojave for "Spirit Mountain." The mountain and surrounding area are sacred to multiple tribes, including Yuman-speaking tribes, Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute.

Baltimore returns statue to Italian American group

After protesters toppled a large Christopher Columbus statue and dumped it into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, a group of Italian Americans organized to retrieve the marble pieces from the water.

They moved what was left of the statue to a private warehouse, far from the piazza where it stood for more than three decades, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The group, Italian American Organizations United Inc., is working to restore the statue and hopes to one day display it publicly again, though it has not released details.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Department agreed to revert ownership of the statue to the organization, which gave the statue to Baltimore in 1984.

The deal needs approval from the Board of Estimates, but that decision is expected in a couple of weeks.

In this Oct. 9, 1984, photo, President Ronald Reagan addresses a ceremony in Baltimore, to unveil a statue of Christopher Columbus. (AP Photo/Lana Harris, File)

Cree lawyer to lead Canadian Bar Association

Brad Regehr, a member of the Peter Ballantyn Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, is the first Indigenous person to be named president of the Canadian Bar Association.

Regehr is a partner with Maurice Law in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where his practice focused on Aboriginal law, and was a former president of the Manitoba Bar Association.

He was part of the legal team that defended a challenge to a First Nation’s tax laws under the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, according to a news release.

Regehr began his yearlong tenure as bar association president last week and will co-chair the organization's Task Force on Justice Issues Arising.

Man dies after allegedly starting tribal museum fire

KALISPELL, Mont. — A 33-year-old man is dead in western Montana following a weekend fire he's suspected to have started at a tribal museum and education center, authorities said.

The body of Julian Michael Draper of Pablo was recovered from the Sunday night fire at the People's Center, a museum and gift shop in Pablo, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said in a statement.

Draper had barricaded the doors, which made fighting the fire more difficult, Bell said, according to The Associated Press. His body was discovered on the floor in a back office at the museum run by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Draper's body was sent to the Montana crime lab for an autopsy. The building was severely damaged.

Native Power Building Summit 2020 to be held online

This year's Advance Native Political Leadership Native Power Building Summit is scheduled for Tuesday.

The virtual event brings together Native organizers, elected officials, strategists, allies and others to “learn, share and prepare to take action to #BuildNativePower in 2020 and beyond,” according to a release.

Speakers include Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, White Earth; NDN Collective’s Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota; and IllumiNative’s Crystal Echohawk, Pawnee.

The summit is part of a larger movement of self-determination, leadership and visibility of Indigenous peoples, the release said. Register here.

Coming up: How to care for elders during pandemic

The National Indian Health Board is hosting a one-hour webinar Wednesday on eldercare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the risk for severe illness from coronavirus infection increases with age. For example, with 50-year-olds at higher risk than people in their 40s, and so on up to those aged 85 and older, who are at the greatest risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

Presenters will discuss topics ranging from caring for elders during the pandemic, preventing infection among this vulnerable population and tips for caregivers. Learn more about helping and protecting elders in your community.

Books for kids, from the whimsical to the historical

On our latest newscast: three Native authors who have written books for kids.

Brenda Child, Red Lake Ojibwe, is author of "Bowwow Powwow." It is a whimsical yet educational story of a girl and her dog who are learning about traditions around the powwow.

Traci Sorell is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Her children's book, "Indian No More," focuses on the government policy of termination and how a young girl had to make sense of this policy as she was moved from a reservation to a city.

Commander John Herrington is Chickasaw and the first Indigenous NASA astronaut to fly in space. He tells his personal story of being a boy who dreamed of becoming an astronaut in his book, "Mission to Space."

The book includes photos of the training he underwent for his mission to the International Space Station.

