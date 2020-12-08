Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 8: Cherokee Nation man heads to HUD; Line 3 digital rally; Taika Waititi’s holiday video; Oneida cyclist competes in ESports race, When ‘something else’ equals invisible; and more

Cherokee Nation housing director heads to HUD

Gary Cooper, Cherokee Nation, has left his position as Cherokee Nation Executive Director of the tribe’s Housing Authority to join the Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Native American Programs, according to a news release.

Cooper, 44, also stepped down from the National American Indian Housing Council as board chairperson.

In this 2018 photo, Winona LaDuke speaks out against a decision regarding Enbridge Energy's Line 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Wednesday digital rally to stop Line 3

Honor the Earth is organizing a digital rally featuring Winona LaDuke, White Earth Nation, Tara Houska, Chouchiching First Nation, of Ginew Collective, Bill McKibben of 350.org, the Sierra Club and more to organize resistance to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.

ICU beds nearing capacity on Navajo Nation as virus surges

Navajo Nation officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge and warned the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Sunday evening that there are few options to transport patients to other regional hospitals that are near full capacity.

Freddie Lane, right, embraces fellow Lummi citizen Patsy Wilson in thanks for her casting her ballot Nov. 3 on the Lummi Reservation near Bellingham, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

When ‘something else’ equals invisible

Native Americans make up less than 2 percent of the U.S. population and often are listed in datasets as “other” or denoted with an asterisk. Even when surveyed, the results can be considered statistically insignificant because the sample size isn’t large enough or the margin of error is too great to accurately reflect the population, the Associated Press reports.

How America’s deadliest serial killer went undetected for more than 40 years

Samuel Little, 80, murdered at least 93 people in several states, nearly all women. Most of the women were Black although at least one was Native American. In a three part series, the Washington Post details how Little avoided detection by targeting vulnerable, marginalized women who would not be missed. Now serving 4 life sentences without possibility of parole at California State Prison, Little is working with law enforcement to help identify his victims.

White Mountain Apache Tribe awarded $1M for Head Start program

The White Mountain Apache Tribe in Arizona has been awarded $1,171,091 to support its Head Start program, according to U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran's office.

The grant is part of Health and Human Services and was part of a funding request by O'Halleran and others.

Taika Waititi’s Christmas video is right for the season

Academy Award-winning Indigenous New Zealand director Taika Waititi directs an emotional holiday-themed video.

Professional cyclist Shayna Powless, Oneida. (Photo courtesy of Nick Wilson Photography)

Oneida cyclist competes in ESports World Championships

Shayna Powless, Oneida, will compete in the 2020 UCI Cycling ESports World Championships on Wednesday as a member of Team USA.

Watch: Alaska Native Heritage Center's 12 Days of Christmas

Hän Gwich’in Athabascan citizens Shyanne Beatty and Sophia Stevens are our guests for Monday’s show on Indian Country Today.

They tell us about how moving to a virtual platform to sell art and goods is helping this time of the year. The pandemic has made it impossible on artists with the closing of in-person bazaars and conventions.

Plus, Dalton Walker, a national correspondent based in Phoenix, joins the newscast. He's been working on two really big stories and is ready to share some details.

