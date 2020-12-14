Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we're following on Dec. 14: Cleveland team to change name; tribal leaders from the Dakotas meet with Fauci, appointing a tribal citizen to Cabinet would make history, and more

Report: Cleveland baseball changing name after 105 years

CLEVELAND — The MLB Cleveland Baseball Team is changing its name after 105 years.

Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The team has been internally discussing a potential name change for months.

A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.

The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It's not known when the name change will take affect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.

Read this story.

Tribes to meet with Fauci virtually

Tribal leaders from the Dakotas will meet virtually Monday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Officials from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Spirit Lake Tribe, along with Black Hills Center for American Indian Health and Missouri Breaks Industries Research Inc. representatives will meet with Fauci in a private meeting.

"American Indians are so underrepresented in our community and it's so crucially important for our communities to be heard, have a voice and be part of the solution,” Missouri Breaks Industries Research Inc. Director Marcia O'Leary said.

The tribes and organizations have submitted dozens of questions to Fauci in advance, O’Leary said.

O’Leary’s organization is based out of Eagle Butte, South Dakota on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation and the three tribes that are part of Monday’s call are longtime partners.

Arizona tribe proposes law to lease its water rights

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado River Indian Tribes is proposing a federal law to allow it to lease water rights in Arizona, a move that could aid the state’s response to the drought.

The tribe said in public hearings that it would use the money raised from leasing Colorado River water to bolster services to its members, including for health care, education, elder programs and law enforcement.

Read more.

By the numbers: Not exactly zero

The appointment of Rep. Deb Haaland — or any other tribal citizen — to a presidential cabinet would make history. Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, would be the first Native American to operate a cabinet level agency.

Let’s look at the numbers.

LIST: 40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Looking to shop from Indigenous artists and small businesses this holiday season? Here is a list of Indigenous-owned businesses where you can find these products online.

More here.

Navajo Times photographer included in New York Times top photos

Sharon Chischily, a photographer with the Navajo Times, is featured in the New York Times Year in Pictures 2020.

DNA testing companies should be clear about what it means to have “Native American DNA”

As the popularity of commercial DNA testing grows, people need to know more about what it means and doesn’t mean to find possible Native American ancestry in their home DNA test results.

For instance, one cannot use results from DNA tests to seek or verify membership in a tribe or Nation.

Read more.

Connecticut tribes say they’re holding off on planned casino

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Leaders of Connecticut’s two federally recognized Nribes have decided to temporarily set aside plans to open the long-delayed, jointly owned Tribal Winds casino, noting a need to focus on their existing casinos that have each been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Mohegan Tribe said they need to focus their efforts “for the foreseeable future” on Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun, which have faced “unprecedented challenges” over the past seven months.

Read more.

Native Americans mostly on their own in COVID fight

In states without mask mandates or other policies, tribes suffer most.

Read more.

Rotten Tomatoes lists 20 essential Indigenous movies

Rotten Tomatoes, a website geared toward film and television reviews, has posted a list of 20 Indigenous movies.

Click here for list.

Watch: Brown and black 'outpriced' in Portland

Representative Tawna Sanchez, Shoshone-Bannock, is the only Indigenous member of the Oregon legislature. Sanchez talks issues specific to Portland.

Also on the show, News from Indian Country editor Paul DeMain explains the stories he's digging into.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.