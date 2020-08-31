Indian Country headlines for Monday

Here is the news we're talking about on August 31, 2020: Incarcerated Natives people ‘slipped through the cracks’ after McGirt, FBI issues Navajo language poster, Red Cliff Band citizen writes cookbook and more

After McGirt decision, incarcerated Natives people ‘slipped through the cracks’

The McGirt v. Oklahoma decision in July left Native Americans who were arrested in “a sort of legal limbo, often being held without bond in jail for days or weeks before ever seeing a judge or provided access to an attorney,” reported The Frontier.

One Native individual was held in the Tulsa County jail for 13 days. This individual’s mother reached out to the Creek Nation attorney and was told, “It’s not our job to let them stay in limbo this long. We’ve just been drowning since this new ruling.”

Non-Natives who are arrested for “low-level crimes “usually receive a bond hearing without 24 hours,” the paper reported.

FBI issues Navajo language poster seeking killer of Navajo woman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a poster in the Navajo language seeking information related to the 2014 death of Amy Lynn Hanson.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Hanson’s death.

The 25-year-old Hanson lived in Tohatchi, New Mexico and her cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the FBI. She was last seen alive two days before her body was found in an arroyo at State Route 602 and Blue Medicine Well Road in Red Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, on November 30, 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to call (505) 889-1300, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI poster with a photo of Hanson can be found in Navajo and English here.

The poster is the fourth in the Navajo language by the Albuquerque FBI Division.

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

HACKBERRY, La. (AP) — Bradley Beard calls Hurricane Laura his third strike.In 2005, Rita pushed a foot of floodwaters into his white, wooden home in Hackberry, Louisiana, a tiny Cameron Parish community 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Gulf of Mexico.

Next came Ike in 2008, which pushed water up to the floor of the long mobile home where his daughter and two granddaughters live on the same property.

Bradley Beard wipes his face as he rests while he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter Nicole in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. "This is too much for a 62 year old man,” he said." (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Laura outstripped them both. It tore his house entirely off its foundation and dropped it a few feet away. The trailer where his daughter, Nicole, lives with her two daughters was torn apart, the walls demolished to reveal a mix of clothes, belongings, and wooden planks. About the only things still in their place were a canoe and a garbage can, tied to a steel grill buried in the ground.

A retired welder who worked at many of the refineries that dot the Louisiana coast, the 62-year-old Beard climbed through the debris, laboring with two artificial knees. After several minutes working to turn off the property’s water lines, he sat on a fallen log and wiped the sweat from his brow.“I got no other place,” he said. “This is all I got.”

Red Cliff Band citizen writes cookbook, offers free online version

Derek Nicholas, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, has published a book of recipes for 24 seasonal meals.

Nicholas wrote “Eating with the Seasons, Anishinaabeg, Great Lakes Region,” which is available online for free. It features meals with recipes ranging from squash soups to berry-filled snacks.

“I really wanted to make something new that was a Native voice and something that was reclaiming our heritage and our lost knowledge,” Nicholas told WTMJ-TV.

Digital exhibition series feature three Indigenous artists

Three Indigenous artists will be featured virtually each month starting in September.

The first three featured artists are Thomas Breeze Marcus, Tohono O’odham, scheduled to speak on the First Friday in September; Starr Hardridge, Muscogee Creek Nation who will speak on Oct. 2; and Melissa Melero-Moose, Northern Paiute and Modac, set for Nov. 6.

The three artists are part of a visual art exhibition series featuring North American Indigenous artists and hosted by Travois First Fridays. Travois was created to support and promote American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian artists in Kansas City and beyond. All three talks are available via Zoom. For details, click here.

WATCH: Reporter's roundtable: Misunderstanding mascots

The Republican National Convention is over and now it's the countdown to election day. Racial tensions continue to mount over police violence and also over racist mascots and images. We have two reporters joining Indian Country Today's newscast to talk about these stories.

Dawson Gipp is vice president of the political science club at Fort Lewis college in Durango, Colorado, who just wrote his first ever op-ed. Gipp wrote a column called “Let's Talk About It: From Mascots to Misunderstandings.”

Also on the newscast is Indian Country Today reporter Kolby KickingWoman, who talks RNC..