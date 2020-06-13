Indian Country headlines for June 13

D.C mayor says it's 'past time' Washington's NFL team changes its name; Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief is left bloodied after arrest; Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, seeks the Democratic nomination for Wyoming’s sole U.S. House seat; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today



D.C mayor says 'it's past time' Washington NFL team changes name

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said “it’s past time” for the Washington NFL franchise to change its offensive name.

Bowser was asked about the name in a Friday interview with The Team 980 & 95.9 FM.

“I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people, and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s loved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for them,” she said.

Bowser’s comments came less than two weeks after the team was blasted on Twitter for participating in Blackout Tuesday. In February, an academic study debunked previous surveys saying Native people support offensive mascot imagery.

Video of First Nation chief's arrest 'shocking,' Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that black and Indigenous people in Canada do not feel safe around police after a police dashcam video emerged of the violent arrest of a Canadian aboriginal chief.

The arrest has received attention in Canada as a backlash against racism grows worldwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.

This March 10 photo shows the bloodied face of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam after a confrontation with Royal Canadian Mounted Police. (Allan Adam/The Canadian Press via AP)

Grey Bull seeks Wyoming's sole U.S. House seat

Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat.

“I seek this nomination to represent the Democratic Party not as a candidate for Native America, but as a proud Native American who aspires to give voice and serve all the people of Wyoming,” Grey Bull said.

Grey Bull will go against at least two other candidates in the Aug. 18 primary. Republican Liz Cheney currently serves as the state’s at-large representative.

Study: Native females age 16-24 are most 'disconnected'

Nearly one in four Native American females aged 16 to 24 are not in school or have a job, according to a new study.

It will likely get worse in the years to come. The study by the Social Science Research Council said the numbers will spike in the future because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Native American teen girls and young women have the highest disconnection rate of any race/gender combination with 24.8 percent.

Native Americans in general had the highest disconnection rate of 23.4 percent of any major racial or ethnic group.

Zunker to host Pride Month virtual roundtable

Wisconsin Democratic candidate for Congress Tricia Zunker will host a virtual roundtable with members of the LGBTQ+ community on June 15.

“We have made progress, but there is still a lot of work to do regarding equality, including and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community under the law and in society,” Zunker said. “I’m committed to ensuring that all communities are treated with equality, dignity, including and respect.”

In this June 20, 2019, photo, Tricia Zunker speaks at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau, Wisconsin. (T'xer Zhon Kha/Wausau Daily Herald via AP, File)

Zunker is seeking the state’s 7th Congressional District seat in the 2020 General Election.

The Zoom roundtable is open to the public. Attendees and members of the media must register in advance.

Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts

A 57-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison for taking items from an Ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site at Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in southwestern Colorado.

A search turned up 64 stolen items, including jewelry and an ax head. Archaeologists have since restored the site.

Lonnie Shadrick Winbourn violated the Archaeological Resource Protection Act. Prosecutors said he traveled to the monument several times in May and June 2017 and excavated the ceremonial area.

Indian Country Today LLC is a nonprofit, public media enterprise. Reader support is critical. We do not charge for subscriptions and tribal media (or any media, for that matter) can use our content for free. Our goal is public service. Please join our cause and support independent journalism today. We have an audacious plan for 2020 and your donation will help us make it so. #MyICT