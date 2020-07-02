Indian Country Headlines for July 2, 2020

New CEO at Minnesota Indian Women’s Center; Rage control tips; Removal of conquistador symbols; Sexual assault survivors’ stories; Donated medical supplies to Alaska

Indian Country Today

Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center announces new president and CEO

Marisa Miakonda Cummings has been appointed as new president and CEO of the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center in Minneapolis. Founded in 1984, the Center is a non profit social and educational services organization aimed at helping Native American women and their families

Americans are living in a big ‘anger incubator.” Experts give tips for regulating rage.

Americans are angry. Civil unrest and anger spurred by the death of George Floyd, police brutality, the coronavirus and disgust with public leaders has created an ‘anger incubator.’ Mental health professionals offer advice on regulating our rage.

Talks to begin on New Mexico town's conquistador symbols

A Jemez Pueblo activist is seeking to start talks with a New Mexico town around a conquistador image on a water tank as protesters pressure local communities to remove Spanish colonial references some Native Americans find offensive.

Roger Fragua, a Jemez Pueblo member and executive director of the nonprofit group Flower Hill Institute, recently sent a letter to Bernalillo asking the mayor to talk about the large depiction on a state highway that runs through many Pueblo lands.

The logo, which is the town’s seal, shows a conquistador helmet resting on top of an ax used by invading Spanish soldiers in the 1500s.

“The logo has an axe that is clearly a weapon as opposed to a utilitarian axe for wood,” Fragua wrote to Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres. Fragua would like to discuss irons that are “more celebratory of our shared and mutual cultures.” Mayor Torres told The Associated Press he is open to talks.

Anchorage Museum features outdoor installation in which 27 sexual violence survivors tell their stories

The installation comes at end of month long project by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica bringing attention to high rates of sexual assault in the state; Survivors shared their stories as part of the project. The museum installation features portraits of survivors on large vinyl posters and includes recorded audio from people who participated in the project.

Alaskans to receive donated medical supplies

Thursday, Alaska tribal health organizations and Anchorage are to receive donated medical supplies from the Taiwanese government and a Buddhist foundation.

The Taiwanese government and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation are donating personal protective equipment to Alaska tribal health organizations and the city of Anchorage. The statewide Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will distribute the donated items to tribal health organizations across the state.

“With shortages of [personal protective equipment] that are necessary to continue to fight the virus that causes COVID-19, donations like these are critical to our continued success in responding to the pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Onders, the consortium's medical director.

Anchorage Incident Commander for Emergency Operations Bill Falsey, said “Today’s donation is a reminder of the strength Anchorage enjoys by being a diverse, globally connected, and welcoming city.”

The donations include 4,100 surgical masks, 3,500 cloth masks, and 1,000 KN95 masks.

This is the second such donation from Taiwan and the Tsz Chi Foundation.