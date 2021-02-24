Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Indian Country defends Deb Haaland

Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., testifies before a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)

Indian Country Today

Day 2 reaction to Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing

Indian Country Today

Social media has Deb Haaland’s back.

Rep. Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, answered a series of questions for the second straight day as part of a historic Senate confirmation hearing. Haaland, 60, is President Joe Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary, and could potentially be the first Native to serve in a president’s Cabinet.

At times, questions or interactions directed at Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, were intense, mostly coming from Republican Senators. The hearing’s second day lasted a little more than two hours.

(Related: Deb Haaland’s heated Day Two hearing)

One moment stood out. Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming asked Haaland if she will commit to delisting species on the Endangered Species Act that have fully recovered.

Haaland says she will seek partnerships with stakeholders about the issue. Apparently, Haaland’s response wasn’t what Barrasso wanted to hear. He quickly raised his voice and said, "I'm talking about the law!"

“I will always follow the law,” Haaland responded.

On Facebook, Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Nation, said her mother called Barrasso's office to object to his treatment of Haaland. Cook Macarro is a partner at Spirit Rock Consulting and a federal lobbyist.

"She did not like his shouting," Cook Macarro said. 

Earlier, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan posted a short video clip during the hearing, praising Haaland.

"Native women have been leading since time immemorial, and has taken the rest of the society a lot of time to catch up. The appointment of Deb Haaland as secretary of Interior is powerful and deeply meaningful action by the Biden-Harris administration of their intent to truly partner with Indian Country."

Here is a roundup of your reaction from Wednesday's hearing:

ICT logo bridge
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deb Haaland’s heated Day Two hearing

UPDATED: ‘This is all of our country, this is our mother ... It's difficult to not feel obligated to protect this land,' Deb Haaland said on the second day of her Senate confirmation hearing

Indian Country Today

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Relax, here is the news from Tuesday, Feb. 23

Indian Country Today

‘United, we will not be denied’

State of Indian Nations highlights Indian Country policy areas to forge a ‘courageous future’

Kolby KickingWoman

by

DavidHollenshead

Cherokee high court rules 'by blood' reference be stricken from law

'Cherokee Nation is stronger when we move forward as citizens together and on an equal basis under the law'

Cherokee Phoenix

'Suspicious packages' escalate pipeline tensions

Two packages thrown from a vehicle are under investigation as tensions rise over pipeline project

Mary Annette Pember

Day One: Deb Haaland questioned on drilling, pipelines

UPDATED: Day one of Haaland’s confirmation hearing ran under three hours; day two of questioning starts at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month

The Associated Press

A historic run, support for ‘Auntie Deb’

Your reaction to Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing

Indian Country Today

Indian Country gripped by Haaland hearing for top US post

Many Native people see Haaland as a reflection of themselves, someone who will elevate their voices and protect the environment and tribes' rights

The Associated Press

#DebForInterior: ‘We are ready to make history’

The day before Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing, Indian Country rallies its support on social media

Aliyah Chavez