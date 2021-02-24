Indian Country defends Deb Haaland

Day 2 reaction to Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing

Social media has Deb Haaland’s back.

Rep. Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, answered a series of questions for the second straight day as part of a historic Senate confirmation hearing. Haaland, 60, is President Joe Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary, and could potentially be the first Native to serve in a president’s Cabinet.

At times, questions or interactions directed at Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, were intense, mostly coming from Republican Senators. The hearing’s second day lasted a little more than two hours.

One moment stood out. Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming asked Haaland if she will commit to delisting species on the Endangered Species Act that have fully recovered.

Haaland says she will seek partnerships with stakeholders about the issue. Apparently, Haaland’s response wasn’t what Barrasso wanted to hear. He quickly raised his voice and said, "I'm talking about the law!"

“I will always follow the law,” Haaland responded.

On Facebook, Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Nation, said her mother called Barrasso's office to object to his treatment of Haaland. Cook Macarro is a partner at Spirit Rock Consulting and a federal lobbyist.

"She did not like his shouting," Cook Macarro said.

Earlier, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan posted a short video clip during the hearing, praising Haaland.

"Native women have been leading since time immemorial, and has taken the rest of the society a lot of time to catch up. The appointment of Deb Haaland as secretary of Interior is powerful and deeply meaningful action by the Biden-Harris administration of their intent to truly partner with Indian Country."

Here is a roundup of your reaction from Wednesday's hearing: