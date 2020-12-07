Indian Country Today
ICU beds nearing capacity on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez talks about coronavirus safety measures during a May 28 online town hall. (Photo via Facebook)

The Associated Press

'This second wave of COVID-19 is much more dire and much more severe than the first wave we had in April and May'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being are used as COVID-19 cases surge and warned the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.  

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Sunday evening that there are few options to transport patients to other regional hospitals that are near full capacity. "This second wave of COVID-19 is much more dire and much more severe than the first wave we had in April and May," Nez said in a statement.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the virus. The extension took effect Monday morning.

Officials have set up isolation sites at hotels where people who test positive for the virus can be housed and get clinical monitoring.

Officials reported 177 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus as of Sunday.

In all, the tribe has reported 17,915 coronavirus cases resulting in 667 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nez has extended a stay-at-home order through Dec. 28.

The Navajo Nation has had some of the most restrictive measures aimed at COVID-19 anywhere in the country, and most of those have been in place since March.

