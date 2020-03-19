Indian Country Today
How are you adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Part of the Indian Country Today team on Zoom during COVID-19. (Screenshot)

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today would like readers to share how the pandemic is impacting their lives

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged social distancing, forcing many at home all day and night with only their smartphones to keep them company. Indian Country is no exception and there are plenty of coronavirus-related memes with a Native touch on social media to prove that point.

Our ancestors have battled viruses before, but this time Indian Country is instantly connected thanks to technology. Even in uncertain times, Native people find a way to entertain one another.

Indian Country Today wants to take your creativeness a step further. Share a 30-second (or 45 second) video clip on how you’re coping. Remember, record the video in a safe environment. Indian Country Today will select some of the video submissions for future publication.

Need help getting started? Answer the following questions and hit record: What are you doing with your free time? What message do you want to share with others? How is the pandemic affecting you?

Other fun social distancing videos show a fitness instructor training clients from a rooftop and another video shows two kids playing their instruments from their patio for their elderly neighbor.

space

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS

What to record: Yourself, family, pets, etc.

Explain: Show Indian Country what you are doing in the age of social distancing

Upload: Email the raw video to general@indiancountrytoday.com. If Vimeo, make sure that the download option is available for us.

Email to submit: with “Social Distancing Video” in the subject line. Email to general@indiancountrytoday.com. If Vimeo, email the download link.

Alaska’s Iditarod complete amidst COVID-19 checkpoint closures, 17-team dropout

Thomas Waerner of Norway takes the win, Ryan Redington becomes first Inupiat in top 10 since 2011, Defending Yup’ik champion Pete Kaiser placed 14th

Richard Walker

'Starting pursuit' ... the return of the wolf

Endangered gray wolf population on the rise in southwest US

The Associated Press

Tribe says state lottery game violates compact

Tribes paid Oklahoma about $150 million in exclusivity fees

The Associated Press

New cases at Lummi; long-term care facility outbreak traced back to sick workers

Roundup of Wednesday COVID-19 developments

Indian Country Today

'War time' president; auto industry closed

Virus has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,000, while the global fallout from the outbreak could cost nearly 25 million job losses around the world

The Associated Press

Open? Closed? Looking for a unified pandemic strategy

'Everything else takes a backseat to being alive'

Indian Country Today

Four IHS cases confirmed; ‘serious public health threat’

UPDATED: Majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 have ‘mild illness’ a few get ‘seriously ill’ and ‘some people can die’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Story summaries, lists of closures, resources  *Updated Thursday, March 19 at 12:25 p.m. EDT

Indian Country Today

Iditarod mushes on; fans being urged to skip finish in Nome

As Iditarod mushers drove their dog teams across Alaska on Saturday, race officials scrambled to make last minute changes

The Associated Press

Oak Flat is the ‘worst mining project I have ever encountered’

San Carlos Apache Tribe have been in a years long battle to protect sacred lands

Kolby KickingWoman