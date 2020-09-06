Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to receive funds for community center

USDA investing in critical rural services in Maine

A Native American tribe and seven organizations in Maine are slated to receive more than $5 million in federal grants and loans that are intended to boost rural institutions.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in Littleton has been selected to receive $50,000 to improve the community center it operates on tribal lands in Houlton.



The 1,700 members of the Houlton Band call the Meduxnekeag River home. A larger number of Maliseet live across the U.S. border with New Brunswick, Canada.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA rural development Maine state director Timothy Hobbs said the awards are an investment “in critical services that support, education, fire and safety training and community services.”

The largest of the awards is a $2.7 million loan to Regional Transportation Association of Westbrook to construct a new office building and garage. Children’s Discovery Museum in Waterville is slated to receive a loan of $692,500 and grant of $67,500 to purchase and renovate a building for exhibits and programs.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

