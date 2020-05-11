High court case could have broad implications in Oklahoma

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments via livestream Monday in a winding case that examines reservation boundaries in the eastern half of the state

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

In what has turned out to be a long and winding road, even by Supreme Court standards, the United States’ highest court is set to hear arguments Monday in a case that could have far-reaching implications for tribal jurisdiction in Oklahoma.

The crux of McGirt v. Oklahoma is whether a crime committed by an enrolled Seminole Nation of Oklahoma member occurred within the 1866 boundaries of the Creek reservation, which would fall under federal jurisdiction and not the state’s.

Under the Major Crimes Act, only the federal government can prosecute major crimes committed by Indians on tribal lands.

The case hinges on whether much of Oklahoma should be considered reservation land, which has the potential to affect everything from tax authority to decades of criminal cases.



Back in the October term of 2018, the court heard argument in the case Sharp v. Murphy, formerly named Carpenter v. Murphy, in which a Creek Nation member was convicted of murder in the state of Oklahoma. However, a lower court vacated that conviction under the premise that reservation and historical boundaries of the Creek Nation were never disestablished by Congress, therefore the federal government had jurisdiction to try Patrick Wayne Murphy and not the state.

In an additional twist, only eight judges heard the Murphy case after Justice Neil Gorsuch recused himself because he took part in the case as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

After hearing arguments, the court called for additional briefings from both sides and ultimately decided to have the case be reargued in the October 2019 term. Yet, when the schedule came out for the current term, Murphy was not on the docket.

Here’s where McGirt v. Oklahoma comes into play.

Jimcy McGirt was convicted for sexual assault, and the conviction was upheld by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. McGirt argues that because the crime allegedly occurred within the historical boundaries of the Creek Nation, the state cannot prosecute him.

The court granted review of McGirt, effectively tying the Murphy case to it, but will have all nine justices presiding over and hearing arguments since Justice Gorsuch has not had a previous role in the McGirt case.

The state argues the practical consequences of overturning these convictions would be drastic. Lawyers for the state say if the 1866 Creek Nation reservation boundaries are recognized, which would be most of eastern Oklahoma, the ramifications would touch on everything from tax authority to criminal justice and any number of cases may have to be retried. It's about tribal sovereignty.

Conversely, the tribes argue the 1866 Creek Nation reservation boundaries were never distinctly terminated or disestablished by Congress, and Congress is the only part of the federal government that has the power to do so.

They also point to Supreme Court rulings in favor of tribal land interests in the cases Solem v. Bartlett and Nebraska v. Parker.

All eyes will be on Justice Gorsuch as he is one of the justices with a deeper understanding of federal Indian law. When he was originally nominated for the Supreme Court, both the Native American Rights Fund and the National Congress of American Indians supported his confirmation. Gorsuch ruled in favor of tribes in two other cases early last year: Washington State Department of Licensing v. Cougar Den, Inc. and Herrera v. Wyoming.

Arguments begin Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and audio will be live-streamed on C-SPAN.

