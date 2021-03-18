Herstory again

Herstory again

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ceremoniously sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning
Author:
Publish date:

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, third from right, with daughter Somáh Haaland, second from right, in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ceremoniously sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was ceremoniously sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning, marking a monumental step to becoming the first Native American to ever lead a Cabinet agency.

“Congratulations, Madam Secretary,” Harris said after the oath of office was given. “History is being made, yet again.”

The two-minute event took place in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, placed her hand on a bible held by her daughter Somah.

Oath of Office: 
“I, [name], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I'm about to enter, so help me God

Like many big events in Indian Country, Haaland used the occasion to wear white moccasins and a colorful blue ribbon skirt adorned with corn and butterfly designs. She also wore a turquoise necklace with a pendant of the Zia symbol, representing her home state of New Mexico.

Haaland was surrounded by her family, including her partner Lloyd Sayre, daughter Somah Haaland, sisters Zoe Magee and Denise Kirksey and friend Scott Forrester and Julia Jarrard who is a friend, partner of Forrester, according to White House pool reports.

Somah rallied supporters wanting to tune into the event by live-streaming it on her Instagram page. More than 750 tuned in at the height of the ceremony.

“Crying all over again,” some supporters commented. Others said, “What an honor to watch this. Thank you.”

WATCH: Somah Haaland's Instagram story featuring behind-the-scenes moments

The backdrop of the event included two U.S. flags and two of the vice president’s flags. The room included sea green walls painted with floral designs and intricate patterns in red, blue and gilt paint.

(Related: Secretary Deb Haaland’s first day)

On Tuesday, Haaland was sworn into office in a private, small ceremony with her family, the Interior Department announced. Her first official day was Wednesday.

It is common practice to have two swearing-in ceremonies.

ICT logo bridge

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Julyamsh Powwow
Events

2021 Julyamsh Powwow canceled

Sesame Workshop expands Sesame Street in Communities initiative.
Press Pool

Sesame Workshop expands Sesame Street in Communities initiative to rural communities with Corporation for Public Broadcasting support

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, third from right, with daughter Somáh Haaland, second from right, in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
News

Herstory again

Pictured: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. officially enacted new public health legislation during a special ceremony Wednesday, March 17, with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Health Services employees at the behavioral health offices inside the tribe’s 469,000-square-foot outpatient health center in Tahlequah.
Press Pool

Chief Hoskin signs new legislation providing millions of dollars each year for substance abuse treatment, tribal wellness programs

US Capitol, Washington DC, Congress, Senate, House
Press Pool

National Indigenous Women's Resource Center commends House vote to move reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act forward

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young's Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Asian Americans, already worn down by a year of racist attacks fueled by the pandemic, are reeling but trying to find a path forward in the wake of the horrific shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Outside

Briefs: Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Doug George-Kanentiio
Opinion

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a pathfinder for all Natives

"Ahéhee' (thank you) for getting the COVID vaccine" sign at a COVID-19 vaccine community event on March 17, 2021 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today)
News

Vaccine hesitancy as old as vaccines themselves

Shattler of the Iroquois Nationals during the 2015 World Indoor Lacrosse Championships. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today, File)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country