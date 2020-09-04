Headlines for Friday

Here is the news we're talking about on Sept. 4, 2020: Ireland steps aside for Iroquois at world games; Lawsuit over North Dakota’s 5-month closure of a state highway near Standing Rock to go forward; moderators chosen for presidential debates, and more.

Ireland Lacrosse withdraws to give Iroquois a shot at World Games

Ireland Lacrosse has withdrawn from the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, to clear the way for the Iroquois Nationals. Ireland was one of the eight teams invited to compete.

The international roster initially did not include the inventors of the sport, the Iroquois, because organizers didn’t recognize them as a sovereign nation.

Organizers bowed to pressure and changed requirements so the Nationals were eligible, but all eight of the original team spots had been filled.

“As much as our players would have been honored to compete, we know the right thing is for the Iroquois Nationals to represent our sport on this international stage,” LaCrosse CEO Michael Kennedy told U.S. Lacrosse Magazine. This is the first time the World Games have featured lacrosse.

The Nationals responded with a green version of their logo with the Irish words, “I dteannta a chéile,” or “together as one.”

The Iroquois, or Haudenosaunee Nation — a confederacy of six First Nations: Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora Nations — invented the sport.

Pictured here: Ireland LaCrosse team jerseys and gear. The Ireland team withdrew from an international competition to give the Iroquois Nationals a shot at the first LaCrosse games to be held at The World Games coming to Birmingham, Alabama in 2022.

Judge: Lawsuit over Dakota Access road closure can proceed

A federal judge has denied North Dakota's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed over the five-month closure of a section of highway during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The lawsuit was brought in 2018 by members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a reservation priest. It alleges the closure of state Highway 1806 near the pipeline route north of the reservation unduly restricted travel and commerce and violated free speech and religious rights. It seeks unspecified damages from state officials; Morton County; and TigerSwan, a North Carolina-based company that oversaw security for pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in his ruling Tuesday the state "may not have had a compelling interest in closing the road."

Attorneys for the county and the state officials, including Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, argued in court filings that the highway shutdown was warranted because of "mayhem" caused by some of the thousands of demonstrators who gathered in the area in 2016 and early 2017 to protest the $3.8 billion pipeline, which now moves North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Road block near encampment of protesters who turned out to protect the Missouri River, a source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes. (Photo by Dark Sevier, courtesy of Creative Commons)

Moderators selected for Trump-Biden debates

According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, moderators for upcoming debates will be:

— Chris Wallace of Fox News for the debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

— Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami.

— NBC’s Kristen Welker for the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

— USA Today’s Susan Page for the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Minn. Lt. Gov. Flanagan to host virtual Native Americans for Biden event

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will host a virtual Joe Biden campaign event Friday.

The discussion is focused on tribal voices from Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. The free public event starts at 4:30 p.m. ET. To register, click here.

On Wednesday, Flanagan led a virtual “kitchen table conversation” hosted by the Biden and Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

400 rural tribes applied for free licenses to build Internet

Some 400 tribal entities from across the country have applied for free licenses for prime mid-band spectrum covering rural tribal lands.

Applications were accepted during a Feb. 3 to Sept. 2 seven-month window.

The licenses open the door for expanded internet services in underserved areas. The goal is to help address tribes’ connectivity needs and close the digital divide in Indian Country.

This was the Federal Communications Commission’s first-ever spectrum priority filing window for rural tribes. The application period was extended by 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCC said, allowing tribes more time to apply without unduly delaying the granting of licenses to those that had already applied.

Unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum will be made available by auction to facilitate the rapid deployment of wireless networks across America. The auction is expected to begin in the first half of 2021.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/RuralTribalWindow.

WATCH: Census is a foundation for tribal budgets

The U.S Census Bureau announced it’s ending its national count a month early. At the time of the announcement, four out of every 10 households in the U S had turned in their forms. But what's the status for Indian Country?

Dr. Cheryl Ann Kary is executive director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. She’s working to get Native Americans in North Dakota to fill out the 2020 census. “We really believe that the Census and the Native vote are two sides of the same coin. It's the way that we raise our voice. It's the way that we raise our hand. It's the way that we advocate for ourselves,” she said on Indian Country Today’s newscast.

"I think it’s the same point with the Native vote, in that if we don't vote, our voices are left out of our own democracy. And it's the same way if we're not counted; a lot of times we're left out of the budgets," Kary said.

Meghan Sullivan describes a site that's connecting employers, job seekers

In Alaska, people aren't eating out or shopping as much, and tourism is down, driving unemployment up. Reporter and Stanford Rebele Fellow Meghan Sullivan, Koyukon Athabascan, today describes a growing on-line Native hire job bank.



The program recently moved from the for-profit regional corporation CIRI to the non-profit Cook Inlet Tribal Council, which was already offering education, training, and other services to boost employment for Alaska Natives. The Alaska Native Hire site adds an element of convenience for both job-seekers, who load their resumé and information about their qualifications into the site, and prospective employers, who can find out about potential employees at their leisure.

