Harvard, Stanford celebrate Indigenous excellence

The prestigious schools will celebrate 50 years of Native programs by hosting an esteemed panel of Indigenous scholars

The Native programs at Harvard and Stanford are turning 50, and they’ve collaborated to honor their accomplishments by bringing together some of Indian Country’s most influential minds.

The Harvard Native American Program and key organizations supporting Native students at Stanford are hosting a virtual panel discussion Thursday evening. Those interested in attending can register online for the 7 p.m. ET event.

Panelists will include:

Henrietta Mann, Cheyenne

Philip J. Deloria, Yankton Dakota

K. Tsianina Lomawaima, Mvskoke / Creek Nation

Greg Sarris, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria

Robert Warrior, Osage Nation

Each panelist is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the nation’s oldest honor society founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and other scholars.

The panelists are affiliated with Harvard and Stanford by being an alumni, having taught, or currently teaching at the institutions.

See more: A Circle of Notable Native American Scholars

Mann taught at the University of Montana, Missoula for 28 years as a professor of Native studies. She is also the founding president of Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal College.

In 1991, Rolling Stone magazine named her one of the 10 leading professors in the nation. Nearly two decades later, she received a lifetime achievement award from the National Indian Education Association. And in 2016, she became one of two Native people ever elected to the National Academy of Education.

Deloria is a professor of history at Harvard. He’s authored several books including “Playing Indian” and “Indians in Unexpected Places.”

Previously, he taught at the University of Colorado and the University of Michigan. He is a trustee of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, where he chairs the repatriation committee.

Lomawaima is a professor at Arizona State University, where she researches American Indian policy, and the role of Native nations in shaping U.S. federalism.

She is a member of the National Academy of Education, a fellow of the American Educational Research Association and co-founder of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Association.

Sarris is serving his 14th consecutive term as tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. In 2010, he successfully regained a reservation for his tribal nation after not having land for 50 years.

He’s authored several books, essays, short stories and films. He was formerly a professor of English at the University of California Los Angeles. Currently, he is executive producing a documentary on Joan Baez, and he has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

Warrior is a professor of American literature and culture at the University of Kansas.

He has written several books including “Tribal Secrets: Recovering American Indian Intellectual Traditions” and “Like a Hurricane: The Indian Movement from Alcatraz to Wounded Knee.”

Warrior has previously taught at Stanford, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Illinois.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.