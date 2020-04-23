Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Gaming compacts: 'Legally flawed and sow more division than unity'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a news conference concerning the state's compact with the Oklahoma Tribes for gambling during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Stitt and the tribes are locked in an impasse over whether the 15-year agreements that give the tribes the exclusive rights to operate casinos in Oklahoma expire on Jan. 1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Associated Press

Oklahoma GOP leaders disagree with governor over deal with two tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he signed gambling compacts with two tribes this week, House and Senate GOP leaders said in a joint letter to the governor on Wednesday.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said the governor's inclusion of sports betting is one of several flaws they found in their review of the compacts.

"Sadly, the documents signed yesterday are legally flawed and sow more division than unity," the two leaders wrote. 

Stitt announced the new compacts Tuesday between the state and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation. The compacts still must be approved by the U.S. Interior Department, and McCall and Treat asked the governor to refrain from submitting them, saying it would be "untimely, inappropriate and a waste of resources."

Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter said Tuesday he also believes the compacts are unlawful.

A spokeswoman for the governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The disagreement is the latest indication of a deteriorating relationship between the Republican governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature. McCall and Treat sued the governor last week after a dispute over funding Stitt wanted for a state computer system upgrade.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tribes' billion dollar oil industry ... and now?

'This pandemic has made it worse five times worse'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Dineh

New Indian Health Service director confirmed

Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee, Zuni Pueblo, will oversee a health care system responsible for roughly 2.6 million American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

Kalle Benallie

'I hope I can continue to inspire Indian Country'

Versatile guard Milan Schimmel commits to the University of Cincinnati, joining her sisters in reaching Division I college basketball.

Dalton Walker

There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box

The legacy of Patrick DesJarlait is his body of work, some 300 pieces of art across the U.S. in museums and private collections

Dalton Walker

by

Gina9223

'A big Ojibwe guy with a southern accent'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

by

Laurie Nape Wheeler

Comanche, Otoe-Missouria sign compacts with Oklahoma governor

Governor still remains locked in a legal dispute over gambling with 10 other tribes

The Associated Press

Innovation: Baking the N-95 masks so they can be safely reused

'The trailer can treat about one thousand bags at a time'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Nina Z

Farmers and ranchers look for help to weather this storm

Congress spends $19 billion on farmers and ranchers, still unclear if Native proposals included

Kolby KickingWoman

by

Thoth Nishaliyo

'Wolves still face an uncertain future' in Washington state

Colville Tribes maintains its own wolf count alongside Washington state's wildlife agency

The Associated Press

Tribal leaders lament ‘very slow’ allocation of aid

“Tribal nations are the first citizens of this country, but sometimes we feel that we are pushed aside and that we are bidding against each other.”

Cronkite News

by

Thoth Nishaliyo