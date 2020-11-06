Fort Peck chairman suspended, faces removal

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges for removal of Chairman Floyd Azure

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

The chairman of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in northeastern Montana was suspended this week and faces a removal hearing in December.

On Thursday, the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges for removal of Chairman Floyd Azure. The allegations include “inappropriate official action” on behalf of a construction company that the tribe has litigation against for alleged breach of contract and a series of violations of the board’s code of ethics, according to a news release.

Eight of the 12 executive board members signed the statement.

A removal hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

An attempt to reach Azure for comment by Indian Country Today was unsuccessful.

The board appointed Vice Chairman Charlie Headdress as acting chairman during Azure’s suspension, according to the release. A message sent to Headdress wasn’t immediately returned.

Azure was elected chairman for the second time in October 2019 after serving four years as Fort Peck’s leader from 2009-13, according to the Billings Gazette.

