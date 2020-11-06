Indian Country Today
Fort Peck chairman suspended, faces removal

Fort Peck Tribal Chairman Floyd Azure (top middle) was suspended by the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tribal Times News)

Dalton Walker

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges for removal of Chairman Floyd Azure

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

The chairman of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in northeastern Montana was suspended this week and faces a removal hearing in December.

On Thursday, the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges for removal of Chairman Floyd Azure. The allegations include “inappropriate official action” on behalf of a construction company that the tribe has litigation against for alleged breach of contract and a series of violations of the board’s code of ethics, according to a news release.

Eight of the 12 executive board members signed the statement.

A removal hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

An attempt to reach Azure for comment by Indian Country Today was unsuccessful.

The board appointed Vice Chairman Charlie Headdress as acting chairman during Azure’s suspension, according to the release. A message sent to Headdress wasn’t immediately returned.

Azure was elected chairman for the second time in October 2019 after serving four years as Fort Peck’s leader from 2009-13, according to the Billings Gazette.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.


