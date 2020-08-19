First Native to run for Congress in Wyoming advances

Updated: 'My friends, you made history today; in Wyoming statewide elections, women of color are now not only in the room where the glass ceiling is, you made it possible for us to shatter it,' Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull says. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, who is believed to be the first Native person in Wyoming to run for Congress, has won her primary.

Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, is seeking a U.S. House seat. She easily defeated two opponents in Tuesday's primary but faces a difficult race in November, when she is set to go up against Republican incumbent Liz Cheney.

"Today, on the centennial of the 19th Amendment, Wyoming Democrats chose to vote for an Indigenous woman," Grey Bull said in a statement.

"My friends, you made history today; in Wyoming statewide elections, women of color are now not only in the room where the glass ceiling is, you made it possible for us to shatter it."

Grey Bull invited Cheney to a debate on the Wind River reservation or at her home, citing coronavirus precautions.

She serves as vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, an Indigenous rights advocacy organization, and is a first-time candidate.

Grey B was among at least 17 Native candidates competing for various offices in Alaska and Wyoming's primary elections Tuesday.

Florida also held its primaries, but no Natives appeared to be running.

In heavily Republican Alaska, two Native candidates are seeking seats in Congress.

Edgar Blatchford, Inupiaq and Yup’ik, is competing as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate. He faces two contenders in Tuesday’s primary: Al Gross and Chris Cumings. The winner will go up against the Republican incumbent, Daniel Sullivan, in November.

Blatchford is a former journalist and newspaper publisher. Since 1995, he’s been a University of Alaska professor teaching journalism, public communications and Alaska Native Studies courses.

He is also the former mayor of Seward, a southern Alaska port town. In 2016, Blatchford ran for lieutenant governor of Alaska and lost in the primary.

Ray Sean Tugatuk, Yup’ik, is running as a Democrat for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. He faces two other candidates in Tuesday’s primary: William Hibler and Alyse Galvin. If he wins, he will advance to face Republican incumbent Don Young.

Tugatuk said he became inspired to run for office after attending the statewide Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Listening and talking with people, hearing from representatives of federal, state, tribal and other entities inspired him to try to do more for his people.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, a record number of Alaskans voted by mail in Tuesday's primary, which could mean a delay before winners are declared in many races.

There are 14 other Native candidates running for the legislature in Alaska and Wyoming. Here is a breakdown:

─

In Alaska, 11 Alaska Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

Thomas Baker, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Harold Borbridge, Tlingit, AK Senate M

Bryce Edgmon, Yup'ik, AK House 37

Elizabeth Ferguson, Inupiaq, AK House 40

Neal Foster, Inupiaq, AK House 39

Tyler Ivanoff, Inupiaq, AK House 39

Lynette Moreno Hinz, Tlingit, AK Senate N

Calvin Moto II, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Donny Olson, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Nicholas Willie, Yup'ik, AK Senate M

Tiffany Zulkosky, Yup'ik, AK House 38

In Wyoming, 3 Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

WON: Andi Clifford, Northern Arapho, WY House 33

Affie Ellis, Navajo, WY Senate 8

WON: Valaira Whiteman, Northern Arapho, WY House 33

Follow Indian Country Today on Twitter for live election night updates after polls close at 10pm ET on Tuesday.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com. Indian Country Today national correspondent Joaqlin Estus, Tlingit, contributed to this report.

