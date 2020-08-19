Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

First Native to run for Congress in Wyoming advances

Aliyah Chavez

Updated: 'My friends, you made history today; in Wyoming statewide elections, women of color are now not only in the room where the glass ceiling is, you made it possible for us to shatter it,' Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull says. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, who is believed to be the first Native person in Wyoming to run for Congress, has won her primary. 

Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, is seeking a U.S. House seat. She easily defeated two opponents in Tuesday's primary but faces a difficult race in November, when she is set to go up against Republican incumbent Liz Cheney. 

"Today, on the centennial of the 19th Amendment, Wyoming Democrats chose to vote for an Indigenous woman," Grey Bull said in a statement. 

"My friends, you made history today; in Wyoming statewide elections, women of color are now not only in the room where the glass ceiling is, you made it possible for us to shatter it."

Grey Bull invited Cheney to a debate on the Wind River reservation or at her home, citing coronavirus precautions. 

She serves as vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, an Indigenous rights advocacy organization, and is a first-time candidate.

Grey B was among at least 17 Native candidates competing for various offices in Alaska and Wyoming's primary elections Tuesday.

(Related: Native women pave new path in Wyoming politics)

Florida also held its primaries, but no Natives appeared to be running.

In heavily Republican Alaska, two Native candidates are seeking seats in Congress.

Edgar Blatchford, Inupiaq and Yup’ik, is competing as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate. He faces two contenders in Tuesday’s primary: Al Gross and Chris Cumings. The winner will go up against the Republican incumbent, Daniel Sullivan, in November.

(Related: Republican turned Democrat runs for U.S. Senate in Alaska)

Blatchford is a former journalist and newspaper publisher. Since 1995, he’s been a University of Alaska professor teaching journalism, public communications and Alaska Native Studies courses.

He is also the former mayor of Seward, a southern Alaska port town. In 2016, Blatchford ran for lieutenant governor of Alaska and lost in the primary.

Ray Sean Tugatuk, Yup’ik, is running as a Democrat for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. He faces two other candidates in Tuesday’s primary: William Hibler and Alyse Galvin. If he wins, he will advance to face Republican incumbent Don Young.

Tugatuk said he became inspired to run for office after attending the statewide Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Listening and talking with people, hearing from representatives of federal, state, tribal and other entities inspired him to try to do more for his people.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, a record number of Alaskans voted by mail in Tuesday's primary, which could mean a delay before winners are declared in many races.

(Related: Southwest Alaska Yup’ik man running for U.S. Congressional seat)

There are 14 other Native candidates running for the legislature in Alaska and Wyoming. Here is a breakdown:


SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY

In Alaska, 11 Alaska Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

  • Thomas Baker, Inupiaq, AK Senate T
  • Harold Borbridge, Tlingit, AK Senate M
  • Bryce Edgmon, Yup'ik, AK House 37
  • Elizabeth Ferguson, Inupiaq, AK House 40
  • Neal Foster, Inupiaq, AK House 39
  • Tyler Ivanoff, Inupiaq, AK House 39
  • Lynette Moreno Hinz, Tlingit, AK Senate N
  • Calvin Moto II, Inupiaq, AK Senate T
  • Donny Olson, Inupiaq, AK Senate T
  • Nicholas Willie, Yup'ik, AK Senate M
  • Tiffany Zulkosky, Yup'ik, AK House 38

In Wyoming, 3 Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

  • WON: Andi Clifford, Northern Arapho, WY House 33
  • Affie Ellis, Navajo, WY Senate 8
  • WON: Valaira Whiteman, Northern Arapho, WY House 33

Follow Indian Country Today on Twitter for live election night updates after polls close at 10pm ET on Tuesday.

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com. Indian Country Today national correspondent Joaqlin Estus, Tlingit, contributed to this report. 

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump

The moment marked a political high point for Biden, who has sought the presidency twice before

The Associated Press

Native leaders featured in DNC roll call

Updated: Indigenous speakers were chosen from Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and elsewhere in what likely is a record-breaking number. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Female leaders headline Democratic Native Caucus

'Relatives, this clearly is the most important election of our time'

Joaqlin Estus

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

Switzerland-based company is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation too

The Associated Press

Tribal community sues over Alaska fishing requirements

The Metlakatla Indian Community says its fishing rights are guaranteed by Congress

The Associated Press

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

'We will deliver the nation's election mail on time,' Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says

The Associated Press

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

It took more than 40 years for all 50 states to agree to grant Native Americans voting rights

The Associated Press

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify Aug. 24 before Congress

The Associated Press

Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette

In praise of the bold, outspoken and frequently overlooked Native women who fought for the vote  UPDATED: Cecelia Rabideaux's great niece, Lynn Bigboy of the Bad River reservation is the current president-elect of the League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

We’re watching the Navajo Nation president at the DNC, election results from Alaska and Wyoming, a Navajo man on federal death row and more

Indian Country Today