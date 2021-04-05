Fire destroys reservation apartment building

Within hours, donations started coming in for those affected by the fire

An apartment building on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota is a total loss in a weekend fire, officials said.

Emily Sitting Bear is director of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's Emergency Operations Center. She says all tenants from the 36-unit apartment building in New Town are accounted for, but there was one report of a person being treated for smoke inhalation in Sunday's fire.

A statement from tribal council member Monica Mayer indicated that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. and that all occupants of the building are safe.

“All fire alarms within the apartment complex immediately alerted tenants to evacuate,” Mayer posted on Facebook. “During that time local Law Enforcement and Emergency First Responders ensured the evacuation of tenants. At this time there are no missing person reports or casualties.”

She went on to thank the first responders.

“North Segment would like to gratefully thank the immediate actions taken by local MHA and New Town Law Enforcement, First Responders, Ambulances and surrounding assisting fire departments,” Mayer said.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to Red Hawk Estates about 6:20 a.m. Fire departments from Parshall, Stanley, Plaza and Mandaree provided mutual aid.

Sitting Bear said the fire apparently started on the third floor of Building 2. Building 1 at Red Hawks Estates was not damaged, KXNET reported.

An evacuation site has been set up at the Northern Lights Wellness Center. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Within hours, donations started coming in for those affected by the fire.

“Red Hawk tenants, if you need any clothes, supplies, and food, please come down to the Northern Lights Gym. Donations will be available to you,” a Facebook post from the MHA Nation Covid-19 Task Force said.

A fundraiser has also garnered more than $14,000 in donations, as of Monday evening

Indian Country Today contributed to this report