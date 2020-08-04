Indian Country Today
Feds open South Dakota office for MMIW cases

The Associated Press

The office will be one of seven created by President Donald Trump as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal investigators on Tuesday opened an office in Rapid City dedicated to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans, particularly women and girls. 

The office will be one of seven created by President Donald Trump as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force. The initiative aims to develop protocols for law enforcement to respond to missing and slain Native American persons cases and to improve data and information collection.

The Rapid City office will be staffed with special agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and will coordinate efforts by local, federal and tribal law enforcement personnel to solve cold cases.

"Today, our shared presence, especially during these difficult times, is a demonstration of our commitment to keeping the national crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans a top priority," said Administration for Native Americans Commissioner Jeannie Hovland, who is a member of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

Other offices will be located in Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska and Tennessee.

(Related: Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening)

Laurie Nape Wheeler
Laurie Nape Wheeler

Buffalo crap!!! All re-election ploy.

COMMUNITY

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're watching: DAPL oil to flow, Native candidates prevail in primaries, mental health presents challenges during COVID-19, protecting Lakota elders to preserve language, and more

Indian Country Today

Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect

A Navajo reporter recently visited several elderly people on the reservation and found them struggling through the pandemic. * This story was originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

S.R. Clahchischiligi

The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis

Native people use traditions and resilience to cope with increased mental health challenges

Mary Annette Pember

Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

Updated: Democrat Christina Haswood is one of more than a dozen Native candidates who prevailed in Tuesday’s primaries. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Court: Dakota Access pipeline can keep running during review

Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith says the tribe remains committed to its fight and looks forward to showing why the pipeline is 'too dangerous to operate'

The Associated Press

Reservation libraries provide internet lifeline

American Library Association virtual tour highlights need for broadband among tribal communities and central role libraries play in providing high-speed internet in underserved areas

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

News we’re talking about: President’s son opposes Alaska mine; millions of evictions expected; missing and murdered Indigenous women office opens in Rapid City, South Dakota; and more

Indian Country Today

Food is 'a living, breathing being'

Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots

Cronkite News

Pebble Mine in Alaska: Key events

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development

Meghan Sullivan

