Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Federal courts to try man for woman's murder in the Cherokee Nation

US District Court building in Tulsa. (Wikipedia Commons)

The Associated Press

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores: 'In this case and others that may now fall under federal jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office will uphold its trust responsibility in the public safety arena'

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused in the shotgun slaying of a Native American woman in Tulsa was charged with murder in federal court Monday in line with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Federal prosecutors charged James Michael Landry, 29, with first-degree murder for the killing of his girlfriend, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation identified in court documents only by her initials, C.B.

The federal prosecutor's office is pursuing the case consistent with the Supreme Court's ruling last week that state prosecutors lack authority in criminal cases on Indian land in which the suspect or victim are tribal citizens, said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

"In this case and others that may now fall under federal jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office will uphold its trust responsibility in the public safety arena," Shores said in a statement.

Authorities who arrived at Philpott Park in Tulsa on Friday to an emergency call of a woman in need of assistance observed Landry standing over the body of a woman who had been shot in the head, according to a court affidavit. A shotgun was found nearby.

Landry admitted to detectives that he was holding the gun when it discharged, but said the shooting was unintentional, the affidavit said. A message left Monday with the federal public defender's office in Tulsa seeking comment wasn't immediately returned. 

Landry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country Headlines for Wednesday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 15, 2020

Indian Country Today

Washington, take note: Mascot choices abound

As NFL franchise seeks new name, existing sports teams show it’s possible to embrace even the quirkiest characters

Aliyah Chavez

Appeals court temporarily halts Dakota Access shutdown

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit says its decision to grant a stay 'should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits' of the case

The Associated Press

Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president

Analysis: Do the math and then look to Indian Country to deliver the electoral votes

Mark Trahant

by

Year of the Cat

‘A lot of questions’ in potential Remington Arms sale to Navajo Nation

A sale to a tribal nation seemed like a perfect fit — until a risk assessment reported otherwise

Mary Annette Pember

California ski resort eyes name change

'That word is an epithet and a slur. It's been a slur for a very long time'

The Associated Press

Joe Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

The goal: to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035

The Associated Press

Reactions to the Washington team name retirement

Indian Country reactions from interviews, social media posts and statements

Indian Country Today

by

antoniocvzs

Indian Country Headlines for Tuesday

What we're talking about: mascots, mascots, mascots. Plus, Indian Country mourns a world-class hoop dancer. And the Bureau of Indian Affairs orders a pipeline to shut down and pay Fort Berthold Reservation landowners millions

Indian Country Today

Mascots honor an Indian who never was

How did using Native American themed mascots and names become a thing?

Mary Annette Pember