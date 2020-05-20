FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the agency

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

On Nov. 8, the body of James Naswood, a member of the Navajo Nation, was found in a car near Red Rock, New Mexico. Now, the FBI is looking for anyone with information about what happened.

The FBI suspects foul play is involved in Naswood’s death.

Those with information can report it by calling 505-889-1300 or by going online to tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual responsibe for Naswood’s death.

Naswood was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. local time on Nov. 7, 2019. His body was later found in the front passenger seat of a red Pontiac Grand Am on New Mexico Highway 602.

The FBI is working with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety to investigate this case. They have created posters in English and Navajo to spread the word.

(Poster by the Federal Bureau of Investigation)