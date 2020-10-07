Indian Country Today
FBI pursues leads in double homicide on Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Two Ohio brothers were found shot to death on the reservation in March, authorities say

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is back on the Navajo Nation pursuing investigative leads and gathering more information as it tries to solve a double homicide. 

The bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and his brother Philip Reagan, 29, were found March 21 in Sawmill in northeastern Arizona.

The two Ohio men were traveling to California and passing through Sawmill when they died, the FBI said. Their car appeared to get stuck, and they might have been walking for help when they were fatally shot, authorities said.

The deaths have been ruled homicides. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the Apache County Sheriff's Office are helping the FBI search for more information.

"We are confident someone knows who is responsible for the murders of Matthew and Philip Reagan," Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Phoenix, said in a statement Tuesday. "No matter how much time has passed, we will continue to aggressively pursue this investigation."

Matthew Reagan's wife, Faye Wurstner-Reagan, said Wednesday that she's beyond grateful and relieved that authorities have made the case a priority.

"I am begging and pleading on behalf of our five sons, myself, our family, our friends that anyone who knows anything, to please find it in their hearts to come forward and share anything they know, no matter how minor it may seem," she wrote in an email to The Associated Press. "We are desperately waiting for answers as everyday we struggle with the loss and immeasurable heartache of losing Matt and Phil."

Cheyenne River Sioux report scramble for hospital beds

A hospital that serves the South Dakota tribe recently sent two virus patients to a Minnesota facility

The Associated Press

University: More colorectal cancer screenings needed for Native Americans

'Ultimately, the goal is to increase survivorship, to decrease mortality'

Cronkite News

Vice presidential debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

The vice presidential debate takes place Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Associated Press

Grand Canyon outlines lethal removal of bison from North Rim

It comes three years after the park included it as a management tool

The Associated Press

Oklahoma universities delay spring classes due to virus

The universities also cancel their spring breaks to slow the spread of COVID-19

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following on Oct. 7, 2020: MacArthur “genius” award goes to Lakota playwright, VP debate set for tonight, tell us your Indigenous Peoples Day plans, and more

Indian Country Today

Sicangu Lakota playwright wins MacArthur genius award

Larissa FastHorse: ‘It’s really important to me to represent that we are people with incredible skill and power’

Joaqlin Estus

University of Montana launches tribal policy institute

Research from the American Indian Governance and Policy Institute will provide tribes an ‘incredibly important resource’ for decision-making

Kolby KickingWoman

Federal judge delays Arizona voter registration deadline

The judge ruled that voter registration forms received by 5 p.m. Oct. 23 should be considered valid

The Associated Press

California wildfires are huge this year, but not deadliest

Associated Press