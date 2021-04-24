Famed Laguna Pueblo photographer dies

Lee Howard Marmon's most iconic image, the 1954 "White Man's Moccasins," pictures tribal elder Jeff Sousea, caretaker of the Laguna mission
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lee Howard Marmon, a self-taught photographer from Laguna Pueblo whose photographs are in galleries and museums around the world, has died.

He was 95.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Marmon died March 31 of natural causes at a veterans home in Albuquerque.

The newspaper said a private funeral has already been held and Marmon was buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Marmon’s images of Native Americans, many taken on the Laguna reservation, helped to chronicle life in the community where he grew up.

The Journal said Marmon got his first camera from his parents’ trading post on Laguna Pueblo.

He began snapping pictures along Route 66 near Laguna, including images of vehicle crashes that he sold to insurance companies and local newspapers, according to his daughter Gigi Pilcher, who lives in Alaska.

Marmon’s most iconic image, the 1954 “White Man’s Moccasins,” pictures tribal elder Jeff Sousea, caretaker of the Laguna mission. He’s sitting outside the church wearing a traditional headband and beads, and a pair of well-worn high-top basketball sneakers.

Among Marmon’s numerous honors is a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southwest Association of Indian Arts.

Chris Marmon, who now lives in California, called his father “very humanistic and kind" and his photos reflected that.

