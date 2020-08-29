Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Fallen Tohono O’odham officer was ‘beloved by so many’

Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown. (Courtesy photo, Tohono O'odam Nation)

Dalton Walker

Officer Bryan Brown worked for the department for 19 years, including 10 as a school resource officer

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

The Tohono O’odham police officer killed this week while trying to apprehend a suspect on the southern Arizona reservation was a beloved school resource officer and father of 11, tribal and school officials said Friday.

Officer Bryan Brown, a 19-year veteran of the department, was fatally injured Thursday after responding to reports of a public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver in the small community of Why, according to a release. The suspect attempted to flee but was taken into custody by Tohono O’odham police, with help from U.S. Border Patrol agents, authorities said.

For the past 10 years, Brown had served as a school resource officer for the tribe’s Baboquivari Unified School District. On Facebook, the school district posted a message from Superintendent Edna Morris about Brown’s passing.

“He will always be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, integrity and ability to connect with our children,” Morris wrote. “Everywhere he was, children would run up to him to give him hugs and acknowledge him. It was clear to me that he was beloved by so many.”

Ha:san Preparatory and Leadership School posted a similar message on its Facebook page, along with a photo of Brown.

“On behalf of the Tohono O’odham Nation, we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Bryan Brown,” Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Friday. “Today, we not only commemorate his tragic passing but honor and remember him as he lived. We are grateful for his selfless dedication to serving and protecting our communities. His commitment made us all safer.”

Brown was born in Washington state and served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He is survived by his wife, seven children, four step-children, eight grandchildren, seven siblings and his father.

“In this time of great sorrow, please keep Officer Brown’s loved ones in your hearts and your prayers,” Vice Chairwoman Wavalene Saunders said in a statement. “Please also think of his fellow officers who continue to put their lives on the line for us every day. We are grieving this loss together as a Nation, and we are thankful for the outpouring of support and condolences from across the state.”

On Thursday, the tribe issued a release with some details about the incident. The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with the police department in the investigation.

The Tucson Daily Star is reporting, citing court documents, that the suspect was “high on meth” and stole Brown’s police vehicle after Brown got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect. The suspect drove off before turning around and hit a marked Border Patrol vehicle and ran over Brown, according to the report.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday. Ducey offered his condolences to the tribe and police department.

Police departments across Arizona offered condolences on social media to the tribe, police department and Brown’s family. The Gila River Police Department and Salt River Police Department, sister O’odham tribes to Tohono O’odham, shared messages on Facebook.

Why is on the western edge of the reservation and about 120 miles west of Tucson. 

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tribes, lawmakers seek pause on New Mexico drilling plan

The UNESCO World Heritage Site has served as a rallying cry for environmentalists and pueblos that have been trying to stop drilling in the San Juan Basin

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the tribe's stance is about sovereignty

The Associated Press

Braves work with tribe to address cultural concerns

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has appointed two citizens to advise the Atlanta Major League Baseball team

Joseph Martin

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're talking about: Tohono O’odham officer killed, Alaska MMIW cold case office opens; Kiowa soccer star speaks out against racial injustice, and more

Indian Country Today

GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew

Convention speakers reinforced Trump's law-and-order message, warning that electing Biden would lead to violence in American cities

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Alaska nonprofit buys job-seeker website

Cook Inlet Tribal Council will use its existing employment resources to help strengthen AlaskaNativeHire.com

Meghan Sullivan

Tohono O'odham police officer killed

Updated: 'This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty’

Dalton Walker

Alaska Natives protest state lawsuit on subsistence hunting

'Access to our ways of life continues to be unjustly over-regulated and excessively enforced'

Joaqlin Estus

by

caniscandida

Feds open cold case unit in Alaska focusing on missing and murdered Indigenous women

Database reveals more than 1,500 unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 27, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today