Evening briefs in Indian Country

Relax, here is the news from Tuesday, Feb. 23
(Photo: Library of Congress)

Maine tribal rep seeks permanent voice on wildlife panel

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A representative for a tribe in Maine wants to ensure the state's wildlife council always includes a tribal voice.

Tribal Rep. Rena Newell of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point said she has introduced a proposal for a permanent Wabanaki appointment to the Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Advisory Council.

Newell said the permanent appointment would make sure there is always tribal representation on issues involving Maine wildlife. She said that would provide “a voice from a Wabanaki cultural perspective in the areas of fishing, hunting, trapping, land management, conservation and enforcement.”

Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso supports the proposal, Newell said. The proposal would need to be approved by the Maine Legislature.

U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo to address Smith graduates

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo has been chosen to address graduates at Smith College's commencement ceremony.

Harjo, the first Native American to be named poet laureate, is slated to give the keynote address at the college's May 30 commencement, the school announced. The ceremony is expected to be held in-person for students only, officials said.

Recently reappointed for a third, one-year term as poet laureate, Harjo, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is known for such collections as “The Woman Who Fell From the Sky” and "In Mad Love and War." Her honors include the PEN Open Book Award and the Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement. As a signature project as poet laureate, Harjo created a website called “Living Nations, Living Words.”

Officials at Smith said Harjo will receive an honorary degree from the liberal arts women's college, which enrolls about 3,000 students.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii (Photo from Office of Sen. Schatz)

First Indian Affairs Committee hearing of 117th Congress

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaiʻi, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will lead a hearing entitled “A call to action: Native communities’ priorities in focus for the 117th Congress.”

Schatz and the committee will hear witness testimony to guide the committee’s oversight and legislative work for the 117th Congress and to hear firsthand from Native communities on pressing issues in Indian Country, Hawaiʻi, and Alaska.

The hearing starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be watched here.

Witness list:

  • Fawn Sharp, President, National Congress of American Indians
  • Leonard Forsman, President, Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, Portland, Oregon
  • Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Chair, Board of Trustees, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Honolulu
  • Andy Teuber, Chairman and President, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Anchorage, Alaska

Crisis over Mexican Indigenous blockade after protester dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The conflict over highway blockades by members of the Yaqui group in northern Mexico has come to a head with the death of an Indigenous man killed by a trucker at a roadblock.

The Yaquis were once one of the most persecuted indigenous groups in Mexico and have been protesting for years over land and water being taken by outsiders.

But businessmen and truckers in Sonora state complained Tuesday of abuse and violence at the roadblocks. Some truckers say protesters demand money to allow them to travel a main highway that leads to the industrial hub of Hermosillo, and from there to the U.S. border.

The issue has been smoldering for years and got worse in August. It came to a head last week when a truck plowed past a Yaqui roadblock, killing one member of the group.

To read more, click here.

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, delivers a gift to Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, before the start of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Other news headlines:

President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Interior Department faced sharp questions from Republicans Tuesday over what several called her "radical" ideas that include opposition to fracking and the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Your reaction to Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing.

State of Indian Nations highlights Indian Country policy areas to forge a “courageous future.”

Demand for jobs clash with traditional teachings, split families and friends along the Line 3 pipeline route

Work continues at Enbridge Line 3 construction site in minus 11 degree temperatures in Aitkin County Minnesota. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember)
Evening briefs in Indian Country

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual G-20 summit held over video conferencing, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's royal court says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” for appendicitis on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, and left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old Prince Mohammed had laparoscopic surgery at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

Pictured: Eve’s Fund Scholarship 2019-2020 recipients from left to right, Top Row: Isaac Yazzie, Lance Gilbert Morris, Joshua Begay. Bottom Row: Isaiah Morris, Kenny Sloan, Uriel Benally, Kalani Williams, Natalyn Yazzie, Keonna Hosteen, Alana Smith, Sky Harper, Jaden Shirley. (Not shown: Kimberlynnibah Yazzie). Photo courtesy of Navajo Prep.
Eve’s Fund announces virtual traffic safety presentation for Navajo teens

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85 percent. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. Multiple published reports say that the U.S. government has launched a national-security review of the China-owned video app TikTok, popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults. Several senators have recently noted concerns about censorship and data collection on TikTok. The Treasury Department, which houses CFIUS, says it does not comment on specific cases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Tribes in legal limbo over relief funding

Crazy Horse Memorial's new leadership team: Associate Director Whitney A. Rencountre, Director Joshua Rudnik, and Manager of Residence Life Nathaniel "Nate" Watahomigie (Crazy Horse Memorial).
Crazy Horse Memorial announces the Indian University of North America’s new leadership team

In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. Hoskin Jr. plans to invest $16 million into the Oklahoma-based tribe's language preservation program, including a new cabinet-level position focused on its language, culture and community. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
News

Time for Jeep to end use of name

Founder and President of G-Health Enterprises Dr. Raul Vazquez administers a COVID vaccine to J.C. Seneca, founder of J.C. Seneca Foundation at their Feb. 20 Native vaccine pop-up.
J.C. Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises provide health care services for Native territories

Montana Democratic Party announces first Democratic Tribal Committee