Enbridge starts construction on Line 3 in Minnesota

In this 2018 photo, Winona LaDuke speaks out against a decision regarding Enbridge Energy's Line 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)

The Associated Press

Several activists and Indigenous groups filed a lawsuit Monday evening challenging the MPCA's permit approval

Mohamed Ibrahim
Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS — Enbridge Energy began construction on its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement in Minnesota on Tuesday, a day after state regulators approved the final permit for the $2.6 billion project amid legal challenges from local activist and Indigenous groups.

Spokeswoman Juli Kellner said Enbridge began construction in several locations around the state in the morning. Enbridge spent years pursuing permits for the project before the last one, a construction stormwater permit, was granted Monday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

"Line 3 can now begin to be an economic boost for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members," Kellner said in a statement. "The workforce will ramp up as construction continues eventually creating over 4,000 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most."

Two tribes - the Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa - asked the PUC last week to stay its approval of the project, saying the influx of construction workers would put residents along the route at higher risk of COVID-19. A consolidated appeal by environmental and tribal groups is also pending before the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Several activists and Indigenous groups filed a lawsuit Monday evening challenging the MPCA's permit approval, citing the pipeline's threat to waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and negative effect on climate change.

Enbridge said replacing the deteriorating pipeline, which was built in the 1960s and runs at only half its original capacity, is the best option for protecting the environment while meeting the region's energy needs.

Kellner said Enbridge has enacted strict guidelines to guard against spread of the coronavirus, including testing workers regularly and repeatedly, requiring mask-wearing and social distancing and sanitizing work areas regularly.

Line 3 begins in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota on its way to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete, leaving only the 337-mile (542-kilometer) stretch in Minnesota. Altogether Enbridge expects to spend $2.9 billion on the U.S. portion.

AP Logo little

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

