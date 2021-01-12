Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Enbridge rejects Michigan's demand to shut down pipeline

This 2002 photo shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Michigan. Supporters and opponents of a proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes channel are making their case to federal officials. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Associated Press

Mike Koby, the company's vice president of U.S. operations, says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer overstepped her authority

John Flesher
AP Environmental Writer 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Enbridge said Tuesday it would defy Michigan's demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, contending that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision was based on bad information and political posturing. 

The Democratic governor in November moved to revoke a 1953 state easement that allowed part of the Canadian company's Line 5 to be placed along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. Saying Enbridge had repeatedly violated the terms and put the lakes at risk, Whitmer gave the company 180 days — until May 12 — to turn off the flow.

Enbridge filed a federal lawsuit challenging the order shortly after it was issued. Vern Yu, president for liquids pipelines, gave a point-by-point-response to the state's termination notice in a letter Tuesday and said it wouldn't close Line 5.

"Our dual pipelines in the straits are safe, fit for service and in full compliance with the federal safety standards that govern them," Yu said.

Previous stories:
 Michigan orders Enbridge pipeline shut down
 Federal officials hear arguments on pipeline tunnel
 Michigan wants Enbridge to pledge funds in case of spill

Mike Koby, vice president of U.S. operations for the Calgary, Alberta-based company, said Whitmer had overstepped her authority. Enbridge has "no intention of shutting down the pipelines based on these unspecified allegations," Koby said in an interview.

Dan Eichinger, director of the state Department of Natural Resources, described the letter as "Enbridge's attempt to power-wash the company's long history of violating the terms of the 1953 easement, and their current non-compliance."

"Enbridge cannot unilaterally decide when laws and binding agreements apply and when they do not," Eichinger said. "We stand behind our efforts to protect the Great Lakes, and we stand behind the substance of the November 2020 revocation and termination of the Easement."

Line 5 is part of Enbridge's Lakehead network, which carries oil and liquids used in propane from western Canada to refineries in the U.S. and Ontario. The pipeline moves about 23 million gallons daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, traversing parts of northern Michigan and Wisconsin.

The underwater section beneath the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, is divided into two pipes that Enbridge says are in good shape and have never leaked.

Whitmer, however, agrees with environmentalists, tribes and other critics who contend they're vulnerable to a catastrophic spill.

Michigan_Pipeline_20318602432488
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Michigan. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

Enbridge reached an agreement with then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, in 2018 to replace the underwater portion with a new pipe that would be housed in a tunnel to be drilled beneath the straits.

The company is seeking state and federal permits for the $500 million project, which is not affected by the shutdown order.

Whitmer's order said granting the easement in a busy shipping lane vulnerable to anchor strikes was a mistake and Enbridge had made things worse, repeatedly violating a requirement that the pipelines rest on the lake bed or have other supports at least every 75 feet.

The company also has failed to ensure that protective coating hasn't worn off and has allowed the pipes to bend excessively in some places, the order said.

In his response, Yu said problems with pipeline supports and coating had been fixed years ago and that Enbridge had taken numerous steps to prevent contact with vessel anchors after one was dragged over the pipelines in April 2018.

The allegation about bending appears to have been based on the state's flawed reading of data that could have been cleared up if officials hadn't refused to discuss technical issues over the past two years, he said.

"The governor's notice is actually based on inaccurate and outdated information that ignores the current condition of the dual pipelines" that federal regulators have described as safe, Koby said. He accused the state of bias, adding that "for the governor this is a political issue, pure and simple."

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pandemic safety net: Owning a home

One of the driving factors behind the surge in interest in homeownership has been the pandemic itself

SD News Watch

Capitol's double standard: 2014 Lakota song

Greg Grey Cloud, Crow Creek Sioux, was arrested at the Capitol in 2014 after singing a traditional song of peace

Dalton Walker

by

BlackCloud.

Navajo report 154 new COVID cases

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested

The Associated Press

Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol

The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters

The Associated Press

Tribes prevail in fight with chemical company

Updated: The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge by FMC Corp., meaning the Shoshone-Bannock can regulate cleanup, charge $1.5M waste fees

Indian Country Today

Better than this? That's not U.S. history

The Federalists dissolved after the 1800 election; Alexander Hamilton blamed John Adams for a failed term ‘traced to the ungovernable temper’

Mark Trahant

by

Disabled Vet

Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump

'The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action'

The Associated Press

Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock

Critics across social media point out the juxtaposition between the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol and peaceful Standing Rock water defenders

Dalton Walker

by

Hodag

Trail of Tears wasn't isolated incident

The Cherokee Nation's inhumane relocation was one of many forced removals of Eastern tribes to Oklahoma

Gaylord News

Prom dress promoting MMIW joins Smithsonian show

Aiukli Cornell, Choctaw, chose the custom gown made by Crow designer Della Bighair-Stump for her junior prom in 2018

Gaylord News

by

lindainontario